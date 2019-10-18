The Scottsbluff football team took a little bit to find it’s offensive rhythm, but once it did there was no stopping it. Scottsbluff downed Alliance 51-10.
“I think our kids took a while to get going into the game today, and I like the way we responded as the game progressed,” Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said.
Hall said it wasn’t sloppy play by Scottsbluff, but a well-executed game plan by Alliance.
“They do a good job of putting you into some position to give themselves some number mismatches, and some number game concerns,” Hall said. “It took us a while to adjust to some imbalance stuff, but once we figured that out, we were able to make those adjustments.
“It’s just a credit to what Alliance was doing. They had a good game plan for us coming in. They’ve had a good game plan against us for the last six years. Coach (Chris) Seebohm does a good job of getting his guys prepared. I think it’s a credit to them that we weren’t able to start fast tonight.”
Bearcat running back Jacob Krul scored four times in the first half to help Scottsbluff take a 27-7 lead into halftime. Krul closed out the scoring in the first half on a dazzling run on a short pass play and took it 78 yards for a touchdown.
Krul gave credit for his performance to his teammates.
“I’m just going to keep looking for the carries. I’m going to do my thing I’ve been training all offseason for. I give full credit to my offensive linemen. They do a good job opening up holes for me. So, I thank them and give all of my credit to them,” Krul said.
Jasiya DeOllos also came up big in the win.
DeOllos chased down an Alliance wide receiver who caught a pass along the sideline and appeared to be gone.
“I was just hoping I could catch up to him,” DeOllos said. “I didn’t want him to score, so it was my job to catch up to him and get the tackle.”
Hall said it was a huge credit to DeOllos for saving that touchdown.
“That’s why you teach your kids to never stop playing hard and never give up on a play,” Hall said. “The ball pops loose and he was able to chase them down and get a turnover on that play. It’s one of those lessons you learn to never give up on a play. It’s something we can use going forward as a teaching tool on film, as well.”
Later in the third, DeOllos ran back a kickoff for a touchdown after an Alliance field goal.
“As soon as I got past that first guy, I knew it was going to be an easy road to the touchdown. I’m just happy I made it,“ DeOllos said.
Hall said the Bearcats have come out and played a little better each week.
“I just got done telling the guys we want to continue to play our best game of football each and every week. I think we’re going that. We’re going to have a huge test next week on the road against McCook. Hopefully, we’re able to play our best game of the year there as well,” Hall said.
