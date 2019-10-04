SIDNEY — What once was a major district showdown on the gridiron just a few short years ago has recently turned into a major mismatch between the Scottsbluff and Sidney football teams.
That trend continued between the now interclass foes on Friday night in Sidney as the Class B Bearcats cruised to a 59-0 win over the Class C-1 Red Raiders.
The win improved the second-ranked (Omaha World-Herald) Bearcats to 6-0 on the season.
Any suspense at the start of the game was quickly erased by Scottsbluff as the Bearcats piled up 35 points in the opening quarter.
“Our first quarter offensively was extremely efficient. Everything we did was with a purpose,” Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said. “I think defensively we played great all game long. Any time you can put a zero up on the defensive side that’s quite the accomplishment because nowadays teams can score in a variety of different ways.”
Scottsbluff quarterback Sabastian Harsh capped the opening drive of the contest with a 13-yard touchdown run.
The Bearcats then received some help from Raider miscues as Sidney fumbled on its first two snaps.
Caleb Walker ran in a 4-yard touchdown to cap the first one and Jasiya DeOllos bulled in from a yard following the second turnover to give Scottsbluff a 21-0 lead.
Hall said the start by the Bearcats set the tone.
“That changed the momentum of the game right away,” he said. “We got early turnovers and put our offense in great position. Both sides of the ball, we were working extremely well together.”
Scottsbluff managed to tack on two more touchdowns in the opening frame, both following two more Sidney turnovers.
The first was an interception by Jacob Krul. Harsh scored from 8-yards out to make it 28-0.
On Sidney’s very next possession, Kadin Shoemaker picked off a pass to set up the Bearcat offense at the Raider 31. One play later Harsh connected with Walker on a 31-yard touchdown pass. Walker’s extra point extended Scottsbluff’s advantage up to 35-0.
A 15-yard touchdown run by Krul and a 47-yard scoring scamper by Harsh accounted for the 14 points in the second quarter as the Bearcats enjoyed a 49-0 lead at halftime.
With the running clock enforced and many reserve players on the field, the Bearcats started the second half with another explosion. Preston Anderson broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run on Scottsbluff’s first play of the third quarter.
Walker later added a 30-yard field goal to conclude the scoring.
Harsh led the Bearcats on the ground with another rushing performance over 100 yards.
Scottsbluff will return to district action next week when it hosts Lexington at Bearcat Stadium. The Minutemen are 2-0 in the district after picking up a 21-0 win over Gering on Friday night.
The Bearcats topped Gering last week in their first district contest of the season.
Sidney, now 2-4 on the season, will host Ogallala next week in a district matchup.
Scottsbluff (6-0) 35 14 10 0 - 59
Sidney (2-4) 0 0 0 0 - 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SB - Sabastian Harsh 13 run (Caleb Walker kick)
SB - Walker 4 run (Walker kick)
SB - Jasiya DeOllos 1 run (Walker kick)
SB - Harsh 3 run (Walker kick)
SB - Walker 31 pass from Harsh (Walker kick)
Second Quarter
SB - Jacob Krul 15 run (Walker kick)
SB - Harsh 47 run (Walker kick)
Third Quarter
SB - Preston Anderson 69 run (Walker kick)
SB - Walker 30 field goal
