Aly Camacho is savoring her senior season at the University of Saint Mary as the Spires earned their first NAIA KCAC conference and national tournament berth.
Saint Mary finished the season 29-10 and will host an NAIA first-round contest on Saturday when they host Dakota State University.
Camacho, who was a standout volleyball player at Scottsbluff High and then North Platte Community College, said claiming the program’s first conference title was the highlight of the season.
“Claiming the KCAC Conference title this year was actually the first time in history that the Saint Mary volleyball program has ever achieved that,” Camacho said. “Knowing that we made history for the program feels pretty good. Just being a part of something like that really makes you appreciate all of the hard work on and off the court we have been putting in this year.”
The national tournament will be interesting as Dakota State will travel to Leavenworth, Kansas, to face Saint Mary. Dakota State has a former Western Nebraska Community College volleyball player on the team in Barbara Briceno. Briceno has 376 kills for the Dakota State.
Camacho’s season is also going well. The 6-foot former Bearcat middle hitter has 121 kills this season. For her career at Saint Mary, Camacho had 279 kills.
Camacho said her senior season is going well.
“My senior season has been a blast,” she said. “Our team this season is pretty deep in talent so even practice alone is exciting to go to everyday. In addition to being successful on the court, off the court our team has really good chemistry so when I see my teammates on campus or outside of the gym/school we can easily get along.”
For Camacho, her senior season is doubly exciting since she actually left Saint Mary last semester. Realizing that getting that degree was important, she returned for her final year.
“I had previously left Saint Mary last semester, but returning to finish my last year of my undergrad and having the opportunity to play ball again was easily one of the best decisions I’ve made,” she said. “The relationships I’ve built here are so genuine and will last a lifetime.”
While Camacho has always been a middle blocker, she had to do some switching in college, moving to a right side position. It was a change that she embraced.
“One of the biggest changes that I’ve had to adjust to from North Platte is definitely my change of positions,” she said. “I have been a middle blocker ever since playing junior high ball. Especially in high school, but Kenna Urwiller and Bethany Conde both told me that my chances of switching to a right side in college were probably pretty high. However, I love playing right side. In addition to that, my mental toughness itself is probably the largest growth that I have accomplished over the last four years of playing. Stepping away from volleyball my spring semester of junior year was a real eye opener and I did a lot of growing during that time. But coming back into the game after that time, I have learned how to control my emotions and to be able to choose what I let and don’t let stress me out.”
Camacho’s growth as a person and player goes hand-in-hand to the growth of the Saint Mary team. A win Saturday over Dakota State and the Spires will qualify for the national tournament Dec. 3-7 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Camacho said the team has accomplished a lot this season this season. Besides winning the KCAC Conference for the first time, the Spires set a new record for longest win streak (16) - Set new record for most wins in a season, have had players nationally ranked in multiple areas, and went 11-1 in conference play.
The hardest thing for Camacho after the volleyball season is to give up playing. She plans to go to graduate school to get her Master’s in Clinical Psychology. It is that not playing hat has Camacho wandering what she will be doing.
“Giving up volleyball will be tough,” she said. “I have been involved in athletics since junior high and coming Scottsbluff and attending SHS, we all know we sometimes live and breath athletics back home. I love the game and all of the relationships that come with it. It’s (the game) something that has shaped me into the person I am today. Aside from my family, all of the coaches I’ve had the opportunity to work, with have all taught me some sort of lesson that assists in my personality today.”
Camacho’s advice to any of the younger players coming up in sports, she would tell them just play sports.
“If I could give any advice to student-athletes looking into playing on after high school, any type of play is an accomplishment,” she said. “Whether it is a D1 school or a small JUCO in a tiny town, do what you love and what you find happiness in. Just like they tell you your freshmen year of high school, time flies and next thing you know, you’ll be graduating college.”
— Dru Kuxhausen, Scottsbluff High School graduate, is taking the McNeese State men’s basketball team to a new level. Kuxhausen is leading the NCAA in 3-point shooting with 26 made treys. Kuxhausen has buried seven treys in games against Soutern-New Orleans and also New Mexico recently. Kuxhausen, who played last year at Western Nebraska Community College, had made 26 of 53 3-pointers for a 49.1 percent. McNeese State is 2-4 on the season and will next be in action Friday when they travel to Richmond. That game will be on ESPNplus. As a sidenote, former WNCC and Scottsbluff High’s Trent Harris, now a senior at the University of Northern Colorado, is ranked 15th in the NCAA in 3-point makes with 16.
— Torrington’s Nathan Stitt is playing at the NJCAA men’s soccer national tournament with his Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team. Stitt has played in 19 games for the Golden Eagles this season as they are competing in nationals in Tyler, Texas, this week. LCCC opened the pool play portion of nationals with a 3-0 win over Cowley on Tuesday. LCCC plays Tyler Junior College Wednesday night. Only the four pool play winners advance to the bracket play.
— Eva Langton, who spent the last two seasons at WNCC, is having a good season at Texas A&M International in her junior season. Langton has played in four games for the Dustdevils. She had 14 points against Black Hills State on Nov. 9 and just recently, had an 11-point outing against New Mexico Highlands where she had two treys.
— Mason Hiemstra, Alliance High graduate, is seeing plenty of action as a freshman for the Hastings College men’s basketball team. Hiemstra has seven games for the Broncos and has scored 42 points while connecting on five treys. Hiemstra’s highest game was 10 points on Oct. 26 against Dakota State. Hiemstra also had an 8-point contest against Doane on Nov. 13 where he was 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
Mark Rein writes a College Notebook about accomplishments of area high school athletes in college. Anyone who has information on former athletes in college can contact Mark at 308-631-0459, email at mrein@wncc.edu, or on Facebook.
