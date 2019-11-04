For those who follow Scottsbluff High School sports closely, Jasiya DeOllos’ name always seems to come up in any conversation.
However, the soft-spoken senior isn’t always known for his grit on the gridiron, but for his grace on the basketball court. A three-sport standout for the Bearcats in football, basketball and soccer, DeOllos is embracing his role on the field and his effort is paying heavy dividends for the undefeated Bearcats so far this season.
As a fullback in a powerful ground attack, the senior workhorse selflessly tries to do what is best for the feature backs in the offense, chew up the tough yards and make their lives easier.
“Whenever I get a chance to run the ball, I want to get as many yards as possible to help make their lives easier so they can do what they do,” he said.
Coming out of maybe one of his best all-around games in his four-year career, a 48-6 win over Alliance in the first round of the Class B playoffs, DeOllos finished the night with 75 yards rushing, a touchdown, a blocked punt and a 2-point conversion run. Although he plays alongside some of the best skill players in Class B with Sabastian Harsh and Jacob Krul, DeOllos is making the most of every play on offense and defense and is pleased with the direction his team is moving so far this season.
“With every great team, you have to have role players and I’m glad that I get to fill that role,” he said. “As long as we keep winning, I have no problem with it.”
Winding down his final season as a four-year starter for the Bearcats, DeOllos has enjoyed lots of success not only in the win column, but the stat column as well.
In 41 total games since 2016, DeOllos has gained 1,400 yards with 1,063 on the ground and 22 total trips to the end zone. In addition, he broke the longest run of his career on Friday against Alliance with a 53-yard scamper early in the third quarter. He averages more than six yards per carry this season and 6.5 yards per carry in his career. As a kick returner this season, DeOllos is averaging 34 yards per return and has piled up 237 yards and a touchdown in that department so far this season with 2,046 all purpose yards in his career.
In many instances, athletes like DeOllos focus on one side of the ball. However, he has a knack for finding his way onto the field no matter what the situation. On defense, DeOllos fills the role as an outside linebacker who has racked up seven tackles-for-loss so far this season. On Friday night against Alliance, he finished the night with five quarterback hurries and camped out in the Bulldog backfield most of the game. So far this season, he has 27 total tackles with 1.5 sacks (13 lost yards), has caused four fumbles, recovered a fumble, and blocked a punt that resulted in a Caleb Walker scoop and score on the play.
“I’m just trying to play to the best of my abilities,” DeOllos said. “I want to score when I have the ball, or make a big tackle or cause a fumble on defense. You just have to make plays. I was glad I was in the position to make those plays and it helped us win, so I’m happy.”
Under the direction of Joe Benson, who retired before the 2019 season, the Bearcats have progressively moved closer to elite status, going 30-5 since DeOllos’ freshman season. Despite the departure of Benson, the Bearcats have stayed on course under former offensive coordinator and new head coach, Jud Hall, who has steered Scottsbluff to a 10-0 record and put them on track to possibly play for another Class B state title again this season. After bowing out in the first round of the 2016 playoffs with a 38-35 loss to Blair, Scottsbluff lost to eventual state champion York 35-20 in 2017 before making it to the title game in 2018, a 48-27 loss to Omaha Skutt Catholic.
The vision seems to be the same for DeOllos and the Bearcats. Get to Memorial Stadium again and win a state title.
Although he has had the chance to play with some incredible talent over the past four years, DeOllos believes this is the team that may have what it takes to bag the big fish and fill that one spot in the Scottsbluff football trophy case that has eluded them thus far.
“This might be the best team I’ve ever played with,” he said. “They’re willing to do whatever they have to do to win. It’s just a great group of guys and they love to compete.”
DeOllos and his teammates will try to take one more step closer to the Class B state title on Friday night when the Bearcats host No. 8 seed Norris (7-3) at Bearcat Stadium. Kickoff against the Titans will take place at 6 p.m. MST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.