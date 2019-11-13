Scottsbluff's Garrett Nelson first freshman Husker in four years to earn a Blackshirt

As Garrett Nelson grew up in western Nebraska, the Huskers linebacker dreamed of earning a Blackshirt.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, that dream became a reality when Nelson earned a Blackshirt for his attitude and work ethic as much as his play on the field.
Nelson is the first freshman to earn a Blackshirt since Dedrick Young in 2015. Also, earning a Blackshirt Tuesday was Nelson’s friend and former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson.
Nelson said the honor meant a lot to him because of what it represents.
“I don’t want to say I was surprised because it was always my goal to get (a Blackshirt),” Nelson said. “It’s not one of those things you expect. Walking into my locker and seeing it wasn’t a surprise. It was a moment of realization that all of my hard work paid off.”
It took a moment to compose himself after he walked to his locker and saw the black jersey hanging there, Nelson said.
“I burst into tears (seeing the jersey hanging in my locker). I took a look at it and saw my name and kind of lost it for a second there in my locker,” he said. “It definitely meant a lot. It was a big flash of emotion. I truly understand what it means (to earn a Blackshirt).
“(The coaching staff) definitely said what they needed to say with just giving me the jersey. It means a ton,” Nelson said.
For Nelson, the hard work he puts in on the football field is nothing new to him. He has worked hard on and off the football field his whole life. From a young age, Nelson and his two older brothers helped their father by doing manual labor. He said they did a variety of things such as planting trees all day, building snow walls, moving dirt, leveling roads and excavation work.
“It was carrying dirt in buckets,” he said. “As kids, my brothers and I would always ask why he didn’t get machinery to help with the work. He said, ‘I have three forklifts right here.’ It was me and my two older brothers. We learned the value of hard work from that.”
It’s that work ethic that has helped Nelson earn a Blackshirt as a true freshman.
“I wasn’t really worried about (playing time). I was just worried about working hard everyday, and things will fall into place and things will come. I just show up and do that everyday,” he said. “Don’t let anybody outwork you. That’s the goal everyday. If you do, that’s a failure on your part. Showing up everyday and wanting to be the hardest worker is a choice you have to make.”
Nelson’s attitude, the energy he brings on the field and his work ethic are noticed by the coaching staff and he has earned more playing time as the season goes on.
With earning a Blackshirt, Nelson has become a source of western Nebraska pride. Nelson said it is an honor that fans in the Panhandle keep a keen eye on the TV and take notice when they see him on the sideline or making plays on the field.
“It means a lot that they’re watching the team as well. It’s cool to know that people have a little bit more reason to watch, or somebody to watch on Saturday,” he said.
Nelson said he takes pride in his western Nebraska roots and hopes that he is “representing 308 well.”
“Hopefully, people (in eastern Nebraska) understand that there’s more of the state out there past Grand Island. And, they kind of know what people out there represent,” he said.
Nelson’s former team, the Scottsbluff Bearcats, are certainly doing their part to put western Nebraska football on the map. They play Omaha Roncalli Friday, Nov. 15 in Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Class B playoffs. Nelson said he will be watching his former teammates as they look to advance to the state title game.
“It will be exciting to watch. I’ll be trying to catch the game from the hotel room,” Nelson said. “If they keep playing like they’re playing, I think they will handle it pretty well.
“I just hope that they are excited to be in the position they are and they go attack it.”
