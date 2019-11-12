Scottsbluff's Harsh embraces being a role model

Scottsbluff senior quarterback Sabastian Harsh and the rest of his teammates finished their handshakes with Norris after a Class B quarterfinal 49-28 drubbing of the Titans last Friday night at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. However, as things were business as usual for the 11-0 Bearcats, reality started to loom heavily over a handful of seniors who realized they had just played their last game on their home field.
When it finally hit him, Harsh reflected on what it meant to be a Bearcat and play at Bearcat Stadium for four years with his friends and teammates.
“It means everything to me. All the fans and everything, it’s crazy,” he said. “I just appreciate all the support this community has given me. It really means a lot to know I have that much support behind me and what I want to accomplish in the future and all of the effort and resources everyone has put into my success. It just means a lot.”
This group, Harsh included, finished their four-year careers with a 20-2 home record and had given the Scottsbluff faithful a lot to be proud of over the years, including a runner-up finish in last year’s state title game in Lincoln.
A seasoned veteran on both sides of the ball, Harsh emerged as a rising offensive star midway through his sophomore season behind the leadership of Noah Bruner back in 2017. Although known for his hard-nosed running style and cannon arm, the dual-threat quarterback is probably even more dangerous to opposing teams as a linebacker on the defensive side of the field.
Despite the notoriety he receives on a weekly basis, Harsh keeps his teammates close to him at all times and credits them for much of his success.
“I try to lead by example and try not to talk too much. I’m just glad I have teammates that are willing to follow my lead and trust in me to take a hold of things and work as hard as I do,” he said. “Even if I’m having a bad day, those guys notice. They won’t leave me alone in practice and they’ll make sure I’m in a good mood. It’s a blessing to have teammates around you that care about you that much, not only as a player, but as a person. It just feels so good to have that bond with everyone on my team. “
Offensively, Harsh has piled up more than 2,080 total yards with 1,449 of them on the ground and 631 through the air. In addition, he has rushed for 27 touchdowns and thrown for eight so far this season. With 156 carries and 145 yards per game (9.3 ypc), Harsh has rushed for more than 100 yards in eight games this season including 293 in Friday’s win over Norris.
On defense, the senior has accounted for more than 53 tackles, 36 solo.
But all of the stats and on-the-field glory doesn’t do justice for the person Harsh is off the field.
Yes, the senior wants to have a memorable career on the field, but also wants to be known as a good person who touched the lives of those he came into contact with.
“I just want to be known as a good person,” he said. “Not just as a quarterback and as a good linebacker, stats and records and everything. I want to be remembered as a good person throughout the school and leave a good name. If people ask about me down the road, I want them to say I was a stand-up guy. That’s the overall legacy that I want to leave at Scottsbluff High School.”
With his success on the field, Harsh is also aware of the younger Bearcats in the stands who look up to the 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback. He understands that in order for the program to repeat its success, he and his teammates need to lead by example for those who will be arriving in the near future. He believes that anyone can achieve success at a high level, even if they are in small-town Nebraska.
“The idea of being a role model means everything to me,” he said. “When I look on the sidelines and over at the middle school bleachers and see those kids cheering me on when I’m running, it fuels the fire and means a lot. I love to take on that role and show people they can be something coming out of western Nebraska.”
Not only do the younger Bearcats affect his everyday drive, but teachers, classmates and fans he sees outside of Scottsbluff High School as well.
“Friends, family, teachers. The people I know from the school walking up to me and asking if I’m feeling good, if I’m playing, what the game is going to be like on Friday night,” he said. “It shows me that people in this community care. It helps me to know I have people behind me that even if something happens on the field, I’m still going to be out there regardless.”
Coming up on Friday night, the top-seeded, No. 2-rated (Omaha-World Herald) Bearcats will hit the road for a showdown with senior phenom Jack Dotzler and the Omaha Roncalli Crimson Pride in the semifinals of the Class B state playoffs. Roncalli, who trounced Grand Island Northwest 41-17 on Friday, will be looking for revenge after falling 60-38 to the Bearcats in the 2018 state playoffs where Dotzler left the game with a serious injury, allowing Scottsbluff to explode in the second half on defense. Dotzler has over 1,700 yards passing this season and the showdown with Harsh and the Bearcats will no doubt be one of the best games in the state on Friday night.
Although Roncalli will be hungry for revenge, the Bearcats have unfinished business left on the field at Memorial Stadium after last season’s state title game. Finishing the season without a state championship is not an option for Scottsbluff according to Harsh.
“Our goal is nothing less than a state championship,” he said. “We came up short last year, but the team knows the goal. They know what needs to be done, the work that needs to be put in and the focus in the work. Even the stuff in the classroom goes a long way. But the focus on the field during practice, they know what needs to be done. So, we’re going to go try to get it this year.”
