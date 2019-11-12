Scottsbluff’s Klein signs with Otero

Scottsbluff’s Taylor Klein, the Bearcats’ career RBI leader, has finalized her college decision after signing with Otero Junior College Monday afternoon at Scottsbluff High School.
Klein visited a lot of schools and decided that she wanted to go away to play and that is why she picked a junior college in Colorado.
“I wanted a smaller school and Otero is obviously a smaller school. I liked the environment of the school when I visited,” Klein said. “It was easy [to pick Otero]. I visited a lot of different schools and it just felt right and I enjoyed the environment there. It was someplace I could be successful.”
Klein was a four-year starter for the Bearcats playing first base, third base, and second base. She even played some shortstop, caught a little, and also pitched.
“I played every position in high school and it has taught me to be a role player and be flexible because I am able to help my team out where ever they need me to be to be successful,” she said. “I will be able to help them anyway they need me to.”
Scottsbluff coach Michael Gentry said Klein is a product of herself in terms of working hard and helping others get better.
“Taylor is a kid that is successful on and off the field. She takes her school very seriously,” Gentry said. “On the field she is a great teammate. She is one of my favorite kids that I have ever coached just because anything you ask of Taylor, that is what she will do. She is a product of herself. A lot of times she is going in to work out by herself or seeking out other help, doing stuff outside of the season and outside of practice time. She knows she needs those extra reps and that is what sets Taylor apart.”
Klein said that her four years playing for the Bearcats have been a blast and she learned so much about the game from coaches and her teammates.
“I have enjoyed playing as a Bearcat. I had a successful four years here. I made some amazing friends out there [on the field] and I learned a lot from Coach Gentry and Coach Katie, I had a blast.”
More than anything, Klein said her success belongs to so many others.
“My teammates and coaches [helped me grow],” she said. “I’ve built so many strong and great relationships with so many incredible people. They’ve helped me grow as a person in and out of softball.”
Klein’s senior season was one of her best. The infielder batted .557 with 44 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, and six home runs. She finished with 29 runs scored and 31 RBIs.
For her career, Klein broke the school record for career RBIs with 93 during the sub-district tournament. She also finished with a career 142 hits, 32 doubles, four triples, and 10 home runs. In all the at bats that she has taken for the Bearcats in her four years, Klein only struck out 30 times in nearly 400 at bats.
Klein still remembers her first home runs. It game during her freshman year.
“My first home run was against Chase County my freshman year,” she said. “I was so excited.”
Since day one that she stepped on the softball field, whether it was playing for 23 Club, the Broadway Bombers, Torrington Twisters, or Scottsbluff high school, Klein said that she has has grown as a player.
“I have grown a lot as a player throughout all aspects of the game,” she said. “I’ve had numerous people and coaches who have helped me become the player I am. I’ve done a lot of hard work and extra reps to get where I am today.”
Klein will have one more year of tennis to play, but she also is heavily involved in school activities such as Girl Scouts, Youth Alive, Educator’s in Rising, FCA, Link Crew Leader, Friends of Rachel, and Bearcats Committed. Outside of the school, Klein has helped with the Scottsbluff Soup Kitchen, Midwest Theater, Harvest Festival, and National Night Out, United Way Duck Dash, Church Junior Leader, Team Ashton Fundraiser, 23 Club Volunteer Coach, and Lincoln Heights Math Night.
With everything she has done, she is ready for new challenges of college softball.
“It will be a new challenge because it a high level, but I am excited because I will be able to meet new people and new friends,” she said. “I know it [junior college] will allow me to build up on my fundamentals and make me a sharper player getting used to the college level. And when I am ready to play at a four-year level, I will be ready.”
Klein said that she will miss her family when she heads south to La Junta, Colorado, for college after she graduates in May.
“I am going to miss my family and friends, but I am excited to go down there,” she said. “I will get to figure out who I am and my family will be here to support me if I need it. But I will be able to figure out who I am as a person by myself.”
Klein will major in elementary education with some special education. Her advice to all the younger players is simple – practice and have fun.
“I would say to go all out at practice and have fun,” she said. “Remember softball is a game and games are supposed to be fun. Continue to put in work outside of practice and try to be the best player for your team.”
