Makayla Castro hasn’t spent a lot of time at home over the past six years.
Castro played four years of college volleyball and has been a graduate/volunteer assistant coach for the past two years.
This holiday season Castro is glad to be home to see all her relatives and enjoy the holidays with her family.
“It means so much to be home for the holidays,” Castro said. “Seeing my cousins and siblings makes me emotional to see just how much they’ve grown since I’ve been gone. I just met my 5-month old cousin last night.”
The biggest adjustment for Castro is the weather. The past four years, after playing her junior and senior year of volleyball at Chowan University, and the last two years coaching at Chowan and Keiser University in Florida as an assistant coach, is the weather. She is becoming a warm-weather girl, loving the balmy temperatures of Florida.
“The weather itself is a huge adjustment but seeing everyone in my family is so nice, especially since it’s been a whole year since I’ve been home,” she said. “For the holidays, my grandma, sister and I also go to my great-grandma’s house to make her famous Christmas fudge with her. That’s our tradition.
“My grandparents, sister and I attend Christmas Eve service and then go out to Applebee’s for dinner,” she said. “Then we have everyone come over to my grandparents on Christmas morning to open gifts, enjoy each other’s company and then have our big meal over lunch.”
Castro is getting accustomed to Florida so much that she is getting spoiled by the sunny weather.
“Living in Florida is amazing. The sunshine and warm weather of south Florida is so refreshing to me. I definitely do not miss the snow at all,” Castro said. “In fact, when Scottsbluff had its first snow a few weeks ago, I was speaking to my grandma on the phone in the 90-degree, sunny weather (of Florida). My family is definitely jealous of me not needing a winter coat.”
The hurricane season was a different experience for Castro having been through Hurricane Dorian.
“Hurricane Dorian was expected to hit my area pretty hard. Unfortunately, my team and I were in Tennessee, so we did not get that much time to prepare for it. We actually had to leave at 3:50 a.m. in order to hopefully beat the hurricane coming to us.
“My family was more worried than I was (especially my grandparents Ray and Lanette Richards), but I definitely was stressed out. We took the girls to grocery stores in Tennessee before we left because all the stores here in West Palm Beach were clean out of water.”
Castro was initiated into coaching in more ways than just coaching on the floor during Hurricane Dorian.
“After we raced to get back before the hurricane hit us, school was pushed back to start the next week and it was then changed into a category two,” she said. “The girls and I called this our ‘hurrication, because we weren’t allowed to practice and their start of classes got pushed back. So, thankfully, it did not hit us as bad as we thought it would.”
Castro said through everything that happened this year for the Keiser team, they ended up having one of their better seasons. Keiser had a 29-9 record through the regular season before falling to Florida Memorial University in five sets.
“To finish off the season, we went 29-10 and we got the programs first-ever regular season Sun Conference champions along with the programs first-ever coach of the year recognition. We also had the back-to-back conference player of the year along with conference setter of the year,” she said.
Castro said the season was amazing and she has learned a lot in her short stint as a graduate assistant. Keiser set the record for longest winning streak of 17 wins and most wins in school history. Keiser University has never finished above fifth place in the conference
Castro said she has grown so much as a coach under Keiser head coach James Rogers.
“My time here at Keiser has been amazing,” she said. “I work under head coach James Rogers, who has 15-plus years of coaching experience and six-plus years at the collegiate level including NCAA DI, DII and NAIA. He also has experience of being a National Texas Recruiter for six years. With his knowledge and experience in this profession, I have learned so much. Although I played at the junior college level and then at the DII level, learning the ins and outs of NAIA has been an adjustment but thanks to Coach Rogers, I understand how it all works.“
Castro’s role on the team involves academic advising, driving the girls to and from games and events, work with setters and defensive specialists/liberos and game day operations management.
Coaching is something Castro definitely wants to get into.
“Of course I would love to coach after getting this masters,” she said. “In fact, my masters is in Organizational Leadership and I am pursuing this degree specifically to become a head coach and hopefully end up coaching at the DI level.”
Castro said the transition from playing to coaching was not easy.
“The adjustment from a player going to a coach has not been an easy one,” she said. “Thankfully, I was able to start the transition my junior year of college by club coaching for Coastal Volleyball Club, which made the transition a lot easier. Once I finished my four years of eligibility, I was able to be a volunteer student assistant for my school (Chowan) since I was staying there an extra year since I changed my major late.”
Coaching is way harder than she thought it would be.
“Coaching is much more complex than playing the actual game,” she said. “There are a lot more aspects of the game that you have to consider as a coach versus as a player. The mindset is also completely different in my opinion. As a player, I would always tell people how passionate I was about the game of volleyball and as long as my team and I played our best, it did not always matter if we won or lost. Now, from a coaching standpoint, the passion remains but winning and the success of your team has much more priority as your job depends on it.”
Castro isn’t picky to where she ends up coaching after she gets her masters.
“My future plans include to finish out the masters program here (which ends May 2021), but start applying for jobs January 2021,” she said. “When I’m looking for jobs to apply for, I will pick from NAIA, junior college, DII and DI. I’m going to apply for both assistant and head coaching positions. I will end up wherever I am accepted. I am not going to be picky as far as where I end up because, in the coaching world, there is no telling where you’ll be.”
Castro’s long road to doing something she loves started back when she was a standout athlete at Scottsbluff High School.
After Scottsbluff, she spent two years at Garden City Community College playing volleyball before moving onto Chowan University in North Carolina to finish her playing days. She said she grew so much as a player and woman in her college playing and coaching days.
“My years at Garden City and Chowan helped me grow tremendously in many ways. My Garden City family (Annette Waetzig, Christine Dillingham, Virga West and Marie Ross) helped me grow so much as an independent woman. They gave me work opportunities and truly made me feel like I had a home away from home,” Castro said.
Castro took on a new role on the court at Garden City.
“My freshman year, head coach Harvey Sanders helped me become a better player both mentally and physically as he introduced me into the new position of being a libero and truly understand what it took to be the best I could be.”
At Chowan, Castro said head coach Melody Fillingim helped her become the woman she is today.
“Her daily devotions and life lessons helped me grow in ways that I didn’t know needed growing,” she said. “She helped me mature and truly be the best teammate I could be. She believed in me every step of the way. In my spring season of junior year, I transitioned back into an outside hitter, playing all the way around to carry that into my final year of playing.”
Her senior season, though, didn’t go as planned as she suffered some injuries .
“My senior year was filled with lots of hardships as I was injured at the beginning of the season (missing eight games) to then fighting my way back to get healthy and play once again,” she said.
Castro recovered from that initial injury and was able to make it back on the court.
“After that first injury, I was able to compete in 22 matches then was faced with a season-ending injury (a concussion) two days before our conference tournament, where we were to have made it to the championships,” she said. “If it wasn’t for my teammates and their support, my senior year would’ve been a tough one to get through. With me not ending my senior year the way I wanted, it definitely makes me miss playing a lot more.”
Despite the injures, Castro said her college career left her with good memories.
“The greatest memories I have from these two schools is the friendships I have made with both teammates and past bosses,” she said. “I still speak with most of them to this day. Leaving Scottsbluff was such a huge stepping stone in my life and becoming the person I am today.”
With Castro being away now for six years, she does miss Nebraska in some areas including seeing her family.
“I miss not being able to see my brother (Jackson Mitchell) or cousins (Andon, Ashwin and Ayla Pittman) grow up and compete in all their athletic activities,” she said. “I also miss my sister (Calista Castro). The great thing about me leaving though was seeing my sister grow into the young woman she is now.”
Castro said she also misses eating at several Nebraska eating establishments.
“My restaurants I miss the most are, of course, Runza. Having chili and cinnamon rolls here in south Florida just isn’t the same,” she said. “I also miss Scotty’s, (making my own cinnamon coke just isn’t the same), Wonderful House, and Taco Town. Nothing compares to these hometown restaurants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.