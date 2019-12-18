Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia competing for his third state title

If you look up intensity in the dictionary, you could find a picture of Scottsbluff wrestler Paul Garcia.
Garcia wrestles with what he calls a brute technical style where he wrestles with intensity and aggression, more often than not, overwhelming his opponent.
“I change it up a little bit,” Garcia said. “I go out there and score as many points as possible.”
Garcia, a two-time state champion, stepped up a weight class to 120 this season, but he is eyeing the same results as the past two years.
“It’s definitely going to take hard work and dedication. I’m moving up a weight class,” he said. “I could go 113 if I wanted to. I could go 106. I’m going 120 because that’s going to be the hardest weight class to win. I’m obviously going to push myself to win all of my state titles. This is going to be my hardest accomplishment this year, but I’m definitely going to try to pursue that and come out on top,” he says.
120 is a good weight for Garcia to wrestle at, he says.
“I’ve been on a pretty good diet the past two months. I weighed in at 119,” Garcia said. “I can eat whatever I want. I can drink whatever I want. This is just my natural weight class in wrestling. I think it’s a perfect weight for me to wrestle this year, especially since it’s my junior year. School is harder this year. I have to have my mind right for everything, and 120 is my best spot.”
Garcia’s quest for his third state title will paint a target on his back, but he is more than ready, he said.
“I’ve had a target on my back since seventh grade, so I’m pretty used to it. If I have a target on my back, I’ll take it because I like getting everybody’s best match, So, if they want to put a target on my back, they can come get it,” Garcia said.
Bearcat wrestling coach Dustin Stodola said Garcia needs to take each match as it comes and he will do fine.
“He’s a heck of a wrestler. He always has been. Everybody gives him their best match every time. We try not to think about one-time, two-time state champion. We go match-by-match, year-by-year. Right now, rankings don’t matter. We try not to think about that stuff. No matter who we wrestle, we go out and score points how we want to score points and not let them do what they want.”
Garcia, though, said he isn’t just focused on individual goals.
“I want to try to get my team the state title, that comes first,” he said. “I really want to go for my third state title. It’s going to be a good accomplishment. And work on everything. working on getting to the next level.”
Stodola said Garcia’s leadership will only help the team pursue its collective goal.
“Just to have a guy like that, a good leader who leads by example — working hard in practice — (means a lot for this team). He wants to help every one of his guys get better. It’s gonna pay off.”
So far, Garcia is 11-0, but missed some matches to wrestle in the Walsh Jesuit Ironman Wrestling Tournament. Garcia said he didn’t have his best outing at the tournament.
“It’s some of the top kids in the country. I went down there and made it to the quarterfinals. I had a weird little quarterfinals match. I didn’t do to well. Then, lost in the heartbreak round to the Illinois state champ. I just had a bad draw,” he said.
While most wrestlers were putting in some time on the mat this summer, Garcia spent his summer pursuing a different goal — obtaining his pilot’s license.
Garcia earned a $20,000 scholarship through the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps unit. He left on May 21 as school just went on summer recess.
“In the offseason, I actually went to Utah Valley University and got my pilot’s license, so I didn’t really get to work on my summer wrestling this year,” Garcia said. “When I came back, I put in two to three hours per night just straight wrestling with my coach.”
Just as every other goal of his, Garcia left Utah Valley University with his pilot’s license.
The summer away from wrestling may have paid good dividends for Garcia.
“I feel better than ever. My conditioning is way better than ever. My diet is way better than ever. My body feels complete. I just feel great,” he said.
