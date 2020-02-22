Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia joins Gering's Quinton Chavez and Nate Rocheleau as Class B state champs

OMAHA — Gering's Quinton Chavez and Nate Rocheleau along with Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia claimed Class B state titles on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Gering is currently in third in the team standings with 107.5 points.
Stay with starherald.com for more results from the state tournament.
