Scottsbluff's Trent Harris has his senior year at UNC cut short amid coronavirus outbreak

GREELEY, Colo. — University of Northern Colorado senior Trent Harris, of Scottsbluff, and his teammates finished off the regular season strong winning six of their last seven basketball games.
In the last game of the regular season, Harris matched his season-high of 24 points against Montana State on March 7 giving the Bears the 75-61 win. Harris connected on seven 3-pointers.
“It was our last regular season game and we were playing in Montana State on their senior night, and we came in and beat them,” he said. “I had 24 points that game and I set the record for total threes made for a single season at UNC. More importantly that game we had momentum going in to the tournament and I felt like we were at our highest point as a team.”
Then, everything came crashing down. UNC was scheduled to play Southern Utah in the opening round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on March 12. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the conference tournament was canceled the day it was set to start. The NCAA followed suit canceling the men’s and women’s tournaments and all spring sports.
Harris and his teammates had high hopes for the postseason after finishing the regular season at 22-9.
“It was a bad feeling knowing that our conference tournament got canceled before we even played one game, and knowing that it was probably going to be my last game ever in college hurt even more,” Harris said. “Our team had such a good feeling going into the tournament and knowing that we didn’t even get a chance to play for the championship and go to March Madness was hard for us to handle.”
Harris ended the season averaging 11.1 points per game, including shooting 3-pointers at a 40% clip. He made 97 3-pointers on the season, the most in UNC school history.
“My senior season went as well as I hoped,” he said. “I have many accomplishments that I can say I left Northern Colorado with. I have accomplishments on the court such as two school records, and winning many games here as well as the accomplishments off the court such as the relationships that I was able to make with the players and coaches that hopefully last a long time.”
With his NCAA basketball career wrapped up, Harris said there isn’t one single moment that stands out to him as his favorite moment.
“I wouldn’t really say that I had one moment that stood out in particular, but the time that I got to spend with my guys on and off the court and winning big time games really stood out to me. Another thing that I would like to say is that my parents showed up to every home game that I played throughout my career and I really appreciate that,” he said.
Harris said he is also appreciative to his dad Anthony Harris for teaching him the sport. Harris followed in his dad’s footsteps and played at WNCC after high school.
“My dad was the biggest part of my success in basketball,” Harris said. “He is the one that got me into basketball and he is the one that taught me everything about it. He has been with me through everything in life. I definitely would not have made it as far as I did in basketball if he would not have given me the tools that I needed.”
The coronavirus scare has Harris’ future up in the air.
“I do not really know what my exact plans are after college, in the near future especially, with this virus going around,” he said. “I have had some agents contact me about playing professionally overseas. I also got invited to go to a showcase for college basketball players who are trying to go play professional basketball.”
Harris said he hasn’t decided which route he will go at this time. In the meantime, he and his dad will help his brother Kellon Harris, a freshman at Scottsbluff High School, work on his game.
“Now that I might be done, I will be able to work with him even more than I ever have. Hopefully, he can continue the family name and be a better player than even me and my dad were,” Harris said.
