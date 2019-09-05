Scottsbluff seeking ninth straight win against Hastings

While last week’s win by Hastings over McCook shocked many across the Nebraska high school football landscape, it wasn’t much of a surprise to Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall.
As Hall’s Bearcats dodged rain drops and lightning bolts to pull away for a season-opening 42-21 victory over Class A North Platte, Hastings went into McCook’s home stadium and left with a dominating 30-7 win over a Bison squad that was ranked No. 3 in Class B by the World-Herald.
“I think the score is what surprised a lot of people and how dominant Hastings was on both sides of the ball,” Hall said. “I think they held McCook scoreless until late in the fourth quarter, so that was kind of surprising to me. But as far as Hastings being an improved team, that isn’t a surprise at all. Coach (Charlie) Shoemaker does a really good job and they have a great group of kids in their program right now.”
Scottsbluff will put that improvement to the test on Friday night. Kickoff between the second-ranked Bearcats and ninth-ranked Tigers is set for 6 p.m. in Hastings.
The recent series between the schools on the gridiron has been slanted heavily in favor of the Bearcats. Scottsbluff has won eight straight against Hastings by a combined score of 315-109. The Bearcats earned a 48-14 victory in last year’s meeting.
Shoemaker, who’s in his fifth year guiding the Tigers, said Scottsbluff is a tough matchup for anyone on the Bearcats’ schedule.
“Scottsbluff is a very good team,” he said. “They are big and physical and have a lot of very good athletes. We need to contain their power running game in order to be successful. We also need to be aggressive on offense and be in attack mode all of the time.”
The Tigers certainly were on the attack against the Bison. Led by quarterback Jarrett Synek and running back Carson Shoemaker, Hastings jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead and continued to increase the advantage from there. Coach Shoemaker said the Tigers also received strong play and leadership from Evan Morara, Nate Nordby and Tyler Weseman.
“Obviously it was an exciting night for our program and our kids, but I don’t think it was unexpected in our eyes,” Shoemaker said. “We were pleased to get the win, but we know it is not the biggest game of the year. We have a lot of season left and need to get better every day.”
The high-powered, experienced Bearcat offense will pose Hastings a bigger challenge this week. Scottsbluff moved at will up and down the field against North Platte in the opener. The Bearcats churned out nearly 400 yards of offense, including 273 on the ground.
Senior Jacob Krul led the rushing attack with 214 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Senior quarterback Sabastian Harsh added 134 yards and a trio of touchdowns on 10 carries. Harsh also completed 7 of 16 passes for 109 yards and a score.
More than anything, Hall and the rest of the coaching staff was most pleased with how the Bearcats handled a lot of different factors on and off the field.
“Overall, we were pleased with the way our kids handled a tough situation,” Hall said. “They handled the weather delay and the adversity of sitting around for an hour and a half. They came out and responded as the more energetic team and the more physical team in the second half.”
While the Bearcats boast plenty of returning starters and veteran players from the past couple years, Hall was happy to see what the newcomers got accomplished in their first action at the varsity level.
“We had a number of kids out there playing on Friday night for the first time,” he said. “Finding out how to battle your way through a tough situation and a tight game like that, and not letting the nerves or the heat of the moment get to you, I think that’s great experience to have early in the year. It can only improve your team as you move through the season.”
This will be the first of back-to-back long road trips east for the Bearcats. Scottsbluff will be right back on the bus traveling to Grand Island next week to take on Northwest, which is ranked No. 8. The Vikings, who beat Gering 43-0 in their season opener, will host McCook this week.
