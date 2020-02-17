SIDNEY — The Scottsbluff and Sidney girls’ basketball teams will be playing for the Class B-8 sub-district title after both teams captured double-digit wins on Monday.
Sidney didn’t have any trouble in rolling to a 59-23 win over Alliance, while Scottsbluff received a combined 40 points from Yara Garcia and Aubry Krentz in earning a 57-43 win over Gering.
Tip-off for the sub-district title game is set for 6 p.m. at Cabala’s Gym in Sidney. Both Scottsbluff and Sidney have enough wildcard points to host district final games on Saturday.
Gering, which was sitting 16th in wildcard points, has an outside chance to get into the district finals if they can move to 15th, but the 16th seed most likely will go to the winner of the B-3 sub-district whose three teams are lower in wildcard points than Gering.
Scottsbluff girls coach David Bollish said his team had a slow start but heated up in the second quarter.
“We had our normal slow start and I thought Gering did a good job of starting off hot, making a couple shots,” Bollish said. “Once we got our pressure going and get out on transition on the floor, we kind of tipped the scale our way. We attacked the basket and get some easier buckets and get some open shots by swinging the ball.”
Gering coach Steve Land said his team started strong and then had a bad second quarter.
“We got off to a good start; 16 all after the first quarter, but we didn’t defend well enough in the second quarter and Scottsbluff hit some timely 3-point shots,” Land said. “Their press bothered us a lot tonight as we turned the ball over too much.”
The first quarter was evenly played as Gering led 8-5 after four points from Kelsey Bohnsack. Scottsbluff came back to grab a 9-8 lead on a Krentz trey. Gering came back to hold a 13-12 lead on a Kiara Aguallo trey.
Garcia got four points to go up 16-13 before Macey Boggs hit a 3-pointer as both teams were tied at 16-16 after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter was close at the start. Scottsbluff took a 22-17 lead before Boggs hit a trey to bring the score to 22-20. Scottsbluff followed with a 15-2 run to lead at halftime 37-22.
Bollish said his team’s pressure intensified in the second quarter.
“We were just able to apply some pressure in the back court and cause some turnovers,” he said. “I thought we did a nice job of attacking the rim.”
Scottsbluff came out of the locker room and doubled the score, leading 44-22 on a bucket by Krentz and a trey and a 2-pointer by Garcia. Gering didn’t get their first field goal of the third period until Taylor Philbrick made the score 46-30. Scottsbluff led 52-31 after the third period.
Gering played better in the fourth period, outscoring the Bearcats 12-5. Gering cut the deficit to 14 points at 55-41. Scottsbluff, however, took care of the ball as they utilized the clock. The Beatcats’ five points came from a trey from Krentz and two free throws from Anna Kelley.
Garcia and Krentz led all scorers in the game. The two senior Bearcats who both have scored over 1,100 points in their career, combined for 40 points. Garcia had 24 points including going 7 of 10 from the charity stripe. Krentz finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Bollish said those two have scored a lot of points for Scottsbluff in their career with the Bearcat program.
“I think Yara made one three but mostly got to the rim and got to the foul line and got some shots,” he said. “Aubry shot a pretty high percentage like 50 percent or so. Her shot selection was great and made the ones that she was open. That is seniors and they obviously have scored a ton of points for us and we are hoping they continue doing that.”
Boggs led Gering with 13 points followed by Cloey Fries with eight and Philbrick with seven.
Land said his three seniors – Philbrick, Bohnsack, and Emily Harrison – all had a nice career at Gering.
“I want to thank our three seniors Taylor Philbrick, Kelsey Bohnsack, and Emily Harrison for all the hard work they put into the basketball program the last several years,” he said. “We will miss their leadership and work ethic.”
Scottsbluff will now face Sidney in the sub-district final. The Bearcats and Sidney have played twice this year with the teams splitting the games. Scottsbluff defeated Sidney 55-52 in overtime in the Western Conference tourney in December, while Sidney topped Scottsbluff 60-49 earlier this month. Bollish said his team has to neutralize Sidney’s inside game.
“We have to get out and try to neutralize their size on the interior and make them have to make tough shots,” he said. “We can’t let them just beat us up and shot two and four footers. We are going to be disciplined and rebound well and get out on transition.”
Bollish said his team is excited to be playing for a sub-district title.
“We are excited. Our kids did a nice job of coming in and executing all their roles,” he said. “We were able to play every kid on the bench today and excited for tomorrow night and the rest of the week.”
Gering16 6 9 12 -- 43
Scottsbluff16 21 15 5 – 57
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariah Avla 2, Izzy Wright 4, Yara Garcia 24, Emma Herman 2, Anna Kelley 5, Aubry Krentz 16, Emma Foote 4, Brady Laucomer 2. Jamisyn Howard 2.
GERING
Macey Boggs 13, Kiara Aguallo 4, Cloey Fries 8, Sydnee Winkler 1, Taylor Philbrick 7, Kelsey Bohnsack 4, Emily Harrison 2, Carleigh Pszanka 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.