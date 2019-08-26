Scottsbluff softball team falls to Sterling

STERLING, Colo. — The Scottsbluff softball team dropped a 10-0 setback to Sterling, Colorado, on Monday in Sterling.
Scottsbluff dropped to 0-2 on the season. The Bearcats lost a heartbreaking season opener to Lexington in extra innings on Friday. Saturday’s Lexington Invitational was rained out.
Sterling took control of Monday’s contest early by plating six runs in the bottom of the first.
Scottsbluff finished the game with four hits. Mariyah Avila had a double. Finishing with singles were Alex Jones, Tierney Schleve and Brady Laucomer. Maddie Johnston reached base with a walk.
The Bearcats will return to action on Thursday when they host Gering in their home opener at Scottsbluff High School.
Scottsbluff (0-2) 000 00 — 0 4 4
Sterling 602 11 — 10 8 0
WP — Kiersten Bohler. LP — Keela Peters.
HR — Sterling (Rylyn Nelson). 2B — Scottsbluff (Mariyah Avila). Sterling (Nelson, Ashley Kjecker).