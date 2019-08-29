Scottsbluff softball team tops Gering for first win

Sparked by a five-run surge in the fifth and sixth innings, the Scottsbluff softball team notched its first win of the season by topping Gering 9-4 on Thursday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The win improved the Bearcats to 1-2 on the season, while Gering fell to 2-4 with the loss.
Scottsbluff head coach Michael Gentry said it was nice to see his team break out and get its first win of the season against a rival and district opponent. He added that his players did a good job of playing together and winning as a team.
“The first couple of times we’ve played this year, we haven’t been ourselves,” he said. “We just kept telling the girls to trust it and good things are going to happen. Tonight was just the players winning a game. In my opinion coaches don’t win games, players win games. It was a lot of fun to just sit back and watch them compete, pick each other up when things went bad, and just go out and do what they do.”
Clinging to a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third, Bearcat junior Maddie Johnston belted a three-run home run to stretch the lead to 4-0 heading into the fourth.
Scottsbluff pitcher Kymber Shallenberger was on cruise control for the first three innings of play, holding the Bulldogs hitless until the top of the fourth when sophomore Brylee Dean broke up the no-hitter with a one-out double and came around to score on a double by Kelsey Bohnsack to cut the Scottsbluff lead to 4-1.
Gering added three more runs in the top of the fifth on doubles from Madeline Wiese and Kiana Island to tie the score at 4-4.
However, the Bearcats answered in the bottom of the frame with two more runs off of hits from Brady Laucomer and Taylor Klein to extend the Scottsbluff lead to 6-4.
Shallenberger buckled down in the sixth to hold off the Bulldog bats before Scottsbluff added three insurance runs in the bottom of the inning showcased by a two-run triple from Klein to close the book.
Gering head coach Tim Gonzales tipped his hat to the Bearcats and Shallenberger’s performance in the circle.
“They did well tonight. They put some hits together and I’m not taking anything away from them. They outplayed us,” he said. “We came from a weekend of seeing 60 plus and their pitcher mixed it up. My hat goes off to Shallenberger, too. She was mixing up change-ups and all kinds of junk up in there. We didn’t even have a hit through the first four innings, but after that the girls adjusted at the plate. It was a little late and we couldn’t come back. It was a good game.”
Gentry was equally impressed with his pitcher as well as his senior catcher for calling a good game.
“She looked very good,” he said of Shallenberger. “Kymber’s done a very good job of owning her mentality of the game. She was phenomenal tonight. She did a really good job of being smart and pitching our game plan and just executing. Talera Kinsey gets a lot of that credit. I’ll have to admit. She calls the games for us and Talera called a very good game tonight.”
Shallenberger allowed four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in seven innings of work. Wiese took the loss for Gering, giving up nine runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts.
Scottsbluff was paced offensively by Laucomer, Klein and Johnston, who accounted for eight of Scottsbluff’s 10 hits. Laucomer finished the night going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Klein was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, while Johnston was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.
Gering was led by Island, who finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Wiese added a 1-for-4 performance with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Dean finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Bohnsack chipped in a double, while Jessica Brown also recorded a hit in the contest.
Scottsbluff will next be in action on Saturday when it travels to Chase County for a doubleheader. Gering will host Alliance on Tuesday.
Gering (2-4) 000 130 0 — 4 7 2
Scottsbluff (1-2) 103 023 x — 9 10 1
WP — Kymber Shallenberger, LP — Madeline Wiese
2B — Scottsbluff (Mariayh Avila, Brady Laucomer), Gering (Madeline Wiese, Brylee Dean, Kiana Island, Kelsey Bohnsack)
3B — Scottsbluff (Taylor Klein)
HR — Scottsbluff (Maddie Johnston)