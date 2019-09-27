Scottsbluff tops Gering to remain undefeated

Jacob Krul rushed for 201 yards and the Class B No. 2 (Omaha World-Herald) Scottsbluff football team racked up 432 yards on the ground in a 42-7 win over Gering on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Gering.
The win improved the Bearcats to 5-0, while Gering dropped to 1-4 on the season.
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall was happy with his team’s play in the first half, but felt there wasn’t enough intensity in the second half and that is something he believes the Bearcats will need as the season progresses.
“I think our kids played real well in the first half again. We’ve got to find a way to respond in the second half,” he said. “We’ve only done that in one half this year out of our five games. We’re not coming out with any fire in the second half and we need to change that. We’re going to need it, I believe, at some point of the season. We executed great in the first half and we need to find a way to respond in the second half.”
Sabastian Harsh, who finished the night with 148 yards rushing, kicked off the scoring for Scottsbluff less than two minutes into the game on a 2-yard touchdown run. The Bearcats led 6-0 after the failed 2-point conversion.
After a Gering punt on the next possession, Krul took over the drive with a 28-yard run to put the Bearcats into the red zone before taking it in from two yards out at the 6:17 mark of the quarter to extend the lead to 14-0 after a Harsh conversion run.
Harsh called his own number again on Scottsbluff’s next possession from 45 yards out to stretch the Bearcat lead to 21-0 with 4:20 to play in the first quarter.
Gering put together its first good drive of the night starting on its own 27 and moving to midfield. However, the drive stalled and forced the Bulldogs to turn it over on downs on its own 47.
Scottsbluff needed just three plays to put the ball into the end zone starting with a 26-yard scramble from Harsh, followed by a 24-yard run from Jasiya DeOllos to put the Bearcats on the Gering 2. DeOllos capped off the scoring drive with a 2-yard run to extend the lead to 28-0.
Gering head coach Josh Hiatt credited Scottsbluff’s talent and was impressed with the weapons the Bearcats had on the offensive side of the ball.
“Scottsbluff is a really good team. They bring a lot of energy on their front,” he said. “Their backs are big and athletic and tough to bring down. I felt like we had guys in the backfield almost all night, we just couldn’t get them on the ground.”
Krul rounded out the only scoring for both teams in the second quarter, capping off a 48-yard drive with a 5-yard run at the 6:02 mark of the quarter. He then scored on a 10-yard run with 3 minutes to play in the half set up by an interception by Alex Galindo to finish off the 33-yard drive.
Scottsbluff took a 42-0 lead into halftime.
Gering stepped up its play in the second half, holding the Bearcats off the board in the third quarter. Hiatt felt his team’s effort was good in the second half, but the damage had been done in the first 24 minutes of play.
“We were fighting and we were playing hard,” he said. “We made them earn things, we made them drive the field. They didn’t have a lot of big plays, which was good. I think their longest run was like 25 or 35 yards. We made them work to score, but we just didn’t have enough to keep them off the scoreboard.”
The Bulldogs rounded out the game’s scoring in the fourth quarter on an 80-yard drive finished off by a 9-yard touchdown run from Brady Radzymski to put Gering on the board. Radzymski finished the contest as Gering’s leading rusher with 52 yards on the ground. Eli Thompson finished with 49 yards rushing.
Anthony Walker added 27 yards on the ground and 63 yards through the air, while Kolton Ebbers pulled down three passes for 37 yards. Riley Schanaman added two catches for 23 yards.
The Bearcats shuffled a lot of players throughout the second half and Hall said that depth and experience will be a key factor late in the season.
“That’s the only way we’re going to be able to play deep into November,” Hall said. “We have to have guys that are willing to step up and do their job at any given time.”
Scottsbluff travels to Sidney on Friday. Gering travels to Lexington to take on the Minutemen, who upset McCook.
Scottsbluff (5-0) 28 14 0 0 — 42
Gering (1-4) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S — Sebastian Harsh 2 run (pass failed)
S — Jacob Krul 1 run (Harsh run)
S — Harsh 45 run (Walker kick)
S — Jasiya DeOllos 2 run (Walker kick)
Second Quarter
S — Krul 5 run (Walker kick)
S — Krul 10 run (Walker kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — Brady Radzymski 9 run (Kaleb Gonzalez kick)
