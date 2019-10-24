Scottsbluff volleyball tops Torrington on senior night

The Scottsbluff volleyball team capped off senior night with an emotional four-set win over Torrington on ThursdayOc.t 24 at Scottsbluff High School.
The Bearcats dropped the first set 25-20 and then rebounded by taking the next three sets 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 to earn the win.
Scottsbluff senior Shelby Bewley said the team played well especially after dropping the first set.
“We just got out of our own heads and we just played. We didn’t worry about mistakes and we just played,” Bewley said. “The defense was huge. That is what coach always says, defense wins games. It is that mindset.”
Torrington took the first set with a strong service run that saw the Blazers go from a 9-9 tie to a 14-9 lead and then on to win the set 25-20.
Torrington coach Chelsi Jackson said they played well despite the loss.
“Honestly, despite that we lost, I thought we played better than we have in a long time,” Jackson said. “The girls really came together and worked well together. We just couldn’t finish.”
Bewley said after the Bearcats lost the first set, they regrouped and played well by moving on the court.
“We just fixed our little mistakes,” Bewley, who finished with 10 kills, said. “We picked up free balls. We moved with them and saw their tips. It was more of our errors that we fixed up that won us this game.”
Scottsbluff came back to win the second set 25-22 and then held on to win the third 25-21.
The fourth set went back and forth. Scottsbluff grabbed a 5-2 lead behind four Izzy Wright points, including two aces. Torrington came right back to knot the score at 9-9 on four Morgan Bates points, including an ace.
It went back and forth again until Megan Bewley served three points. Logan Hernandez put the Bearcats up 20-15 and then Gracee Michael pushed the Scottsbluff lead to 24-17 on three points, which included a kill from Jade Walker and a double block from Walker and Shelby Bewley.
After Bates served two points to bring the Blazers back to 24-20, Shelby Bewley hammered home the winning kill.
Scottsbluff was led offensively by Shelby Bewley with 10 kills, four blocks, and two aces. Emma Herman and Josie Amoo each had seven kills, while Izzy Wright had six, Jade Walker with four and Payton Burda added two.
Megan Bewley had 24 set assists, while Michael had 10. Walker finished with 12 blocks, while Herman had seven.
Torrington was led by Onalise Albaugh with 11 kills followed by Michaela Moorehouse with 10, Dani Masterson and Reece Halley with eight each and AJ West with seven. Morgan Bates had a double-double of 34 set assists and 13 digs, while getting three kills.
Torrington will be back in action Friday when they host Rawlins, Wyoming. Scottsbluff will be back in action this weekend in a tournament in Sterling, Colorado.
Bewley said the win Thursday was special for the seniors.
“It has been a long three years. For us seniors that was huge. I want to thank the underclassmen for really helping us out tonight,” the senior said. “It will be hard for some of us. This win tonight really helped us to look into the future.”
