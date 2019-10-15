Scottsbluff girls take the lead, Gering close behind after first day of state golf

Anna Kelley's approach shot to the second green was long and she faced a downhill chip to the hole on the No. 1 green during action at the Class B State Golf Tournament being played at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

The Scotsbluff girls golf team captured the Class B state title on Tuesday. 

The Bearcats were paced by Anna Kelley's second-place finish. She shot an 83 in the second round to finish with a score of 159, tying her with last year's Class C champion Harley Hiltibrand of Ogallala and Lauren Goertz of Omaha Duchesne Academy.

Gering took second in the team standings. The Bulldogs' Madi Schlaepfer shot an 83 to end with a 162, and a fifth-place finish. Schlaepfer's teammate Ali Boswell finished tied for sixth with Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowski with a two-day total of 164.

