Scottsbluff wrestlers down Alliance 48-24 in dual

The Scottsbluff wrestling team dominated Alliance in their 48-24 dual win on Tuesday, Dec. 17 in Scottsbluff.
“I thought we wrestled well. We scored points when we needed to and we continued to score points. We never stopped. We just wrestled our match every match,” Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola said. “Tonight, we wrestled well as a team. I liked the team chemistry.”
After two wins by forfeit by the Bearcats’ Jayce Wilkinson and Joseph Libert, Alliance’s Matthew Escamilla won by pinfall over Scottsbluff’s Trey May at 2:28 in the first period.
“We had a few losses. That’s just inexperience — young guys wrestling old guys,” Stodola said. “Those guys are light for their weight class. After Christmas, they’re going to be dropping down.”
Stodola said the younger wrestlers will improve as the season progresses.
It’s just getting more mat time and more experience with our young wrestlers. Just building that confidence — confidence to shoot, confidence to score if somebody shoots,” Stodola said.
Scottsbluff’s Nick Maag and Alliance’s Jace Moss went the distance in their 220 pound match, with Maag winning by 5-1 decision. Scottsbluff went up 15-6 after that match.
At 285 pounds, Scottsbluff’s Trayton Travnicek picked up the win by pinfall over Hunter Klinkerman. Alliance’s Tyler Cotton picked up the forfeit win at 106.
Neither team fielded a wrestler at 113, and Scottsbluff’s Mason Wagner won by forfeit at 120 pounds.
Two-time defending state champ Paul Garcia dominated Alliance’s Zane Stoke. Garcia came out aggressively and never let up, winning by pin at 2:29 in the first period.
The quickest match of the night saw the Bearcats’ Jaylin Chunn pin the Bulldogs’ Kyler Thomas in 16 seconds.
Scottsbluff’s Abram Perales eked out a 4-3 decision over Asa Johnson.
Alliance’s Keagan Bass picked up the win by pin at 145 pounds. Bass pinned Tyrone Shanks in 1:29 of the first period.
Nolan Nagaki, of Alliance, pinned Scottsbluff’s Josiah Mobley in 3:57 in the 152 pound weight class.
At 160 pounds, Mychaia Moss won by injury default over Alliance Philip Halstead. Halstead injured his ankle during the match. He tried to wrestle on, but came up limping after the second period.
