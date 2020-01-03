Scottsbluff wrestling team claims pair of dual wins

The Scottsbluff wrestling team won both of its duals on Friday, Jan. 3.
The Bearcats squeaked past Lexington 37-36 in the first dual.
Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola said it was a very evenly contested dual.
“There were a lot of hard wrestled matches. We scored bonus points when we needed to and tried to fight off givnig up bonus points,” Stodola said.
Scottsbluff’s Karsen Leonard dropped the first match by pin to Lexington’s Brady Fago in the 145 pound weight class.
Scottsbluff took the next three matches at 152, 160 and 170 by forfeit.
Lexington would rattle off two wins by pin. Efrin Aguirre pinned the Bearcats’ Joseph Libert at 37 seconds into the match at 182. At 195, Ismael Ayala stopped Scottsbluff’s Trey May 5:44 into the match.
Nick Maag turned the tide for Scottsbluff winning by pin over Jesse Arevalo at 3:05 in the 220 pound weight class. At 285, Trayton Travnicek won by 6-3 decision over Lexington’s James Hernandez.
Lexington’s Daven Nalor won by forfeit at 106, and Ivan Lazo defeated Scottsbluff Aaron Price by pin 1t 1:37.
Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia captured a 9-6 decision over Lexington’s Ean Bailey at 120.
The Bearcats’ Jaylinn Chunn defeated Landen Johnson 13-3 at 126, and Alexander Galindo-Longoria scored an 11-6 decision over Lexington’s Angel De La Torre. AT 132, Lexington’s Dylan Hubbard won by forfeit.
Stodola said the first meet after Christmas is always hard.
“Coming off Christmas break, first time making weight again is always tough. We had some good practices going in. We just need to clean up a few mistakes to get back into the groove of things and we’ll be just fine,” he said. “The first match of the day is the tough one for everybody to get woken up.”
Stodola said he had some of his wrestlers move to different weight classes than where they normally wrestle.
“We moved some kids around trying to get better matches. Not all of them worked out as planned,” Stodola said.
Scottsbluff claimed a 57-19 win in its dual with Gothenburg. Mychaia Moss started off the Bearcats with a pin on Gothenburg’s Brendan Libich at 160, and Jayce Wilkinson made quick work of Trenton Peterson with a pin at 1:06 over the Swedes’ Trenton Peterson.
Gothenburg’s Zach Smith earned a pin at 2:19 over Joseph Libert at 182.
Scottsbluff’s Trey May and Nick Maag claimed wins by forfeit at 195 and 220. While the Bearcats’ Trayton Travnicek pinned Gothenburg’s Alex Geiser at 1:50 at 285.
John Stanley of Gothenburg won by forfeit at 106, and Aaron Price, of Scottsbluff, won by pin over Carson Stevens in 22 seconds at 113.
Scottsbluff’s Mason Wagner earned a win by pin at 1:39 over Gothenburg’s Sawyer Therrien.
At 126, two-time defending state champ Garcia won by pin in 39 seconds over Gothenburg’s Austen Chestnutt.
Abram Perales pinned Gothenburg’s Ty Hotz in 1:55, and Josiah Mobley won an 8-4 decision over Gothenburg’s Jonah Shimming.
Scottsbluff hosts the GNAC Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4. It kicks off at 9 a.m. at the main gym.
Stodola said he expects some stiff competition for this wrestlers in the tournament.
“There will be good competition at all weights tomorrow with Columbus, Hastings and North Platte coming in,” he said. “Just about all of the teams coming in are tough.”
Scottsbluff 37, Lexington 36
106 — Daven Naylor, Lexington, forfeit
113 — Ivan lazo, Lexington, pin Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 1:37
120 — Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff, dec. Ean Bailey, Lexington, 9-6
126 — Jaylin Chunn, Scottsbluff, dec. Landen Johnson, Lexington, 13-3
132 — Dylan Hubbard, Lexington, pin Abram Perales, Scottsbluff
138 — Alexander Galindo-Longoria, dec. Angel De La Torre, lexington, 11-6
145 — Brady Fago, Lexington, pin Karsen Leonard, Scottsbluff, 2:46
152 — Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, forfeit
160 — Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff, forfeit
170 — Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, forfeit
182 — Efrin Aguirre, Lexington, pin Joseph Libert, Scottsbluff, :37
195 — Ismael Ayala, Lexington, pin Trey May, Scottsbluff, 5:44
220 — Nick Maag, Scottsbluff, pin Jesse Arevalo, 3:05
285 — Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff, dec. James Hernandez, Lexington, 6-3
Scottsbluff 57, Gothenburg 19
106 — John Stanley, Gothenburg, forfeit
113 — Aaron Price, pin Carson Stevens, Gothenburg, :22
120 — Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff, pin Sawyer Therrien, Gothenburg, 1:39
126 — Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff, pin Austen Chestnutt, Gothenburg, :39
132 — Abe Mendez, Gothenburg, dec. Jaylin Chunn, Scottsbluff, 13-7
138 — Abram Perales, Scottsbluff, pin Ty Hotz, Gothenburg, 1:55
145 — Corben Libich, Gothenburg, dec. Alexander Galindo-Longoria, Scottsbluff, 17-6
152 — Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, dec. Jonah Shimmin, Gothenburg, 8-4
160 — Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff, pin Brendan Libich, Gothenburg, 3:27
170 — Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff pin Trenton Peterson, Gothenburg, 1:06
182 — Zach Smith, Gothenburg, pin Joseph Libert, Scottsbluff, 2:19
195 — Trey May, Scottsbluff, forfeit
220 — Nick Maag, Scottsbluff, forfeit
285 —Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff, pin Alex Geisert, Gothenburg, 1:51
