Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski improved by five strokes in the second round to finish second in the Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 8 at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Krzyzanowski bested her first round score by recording four birdies en route to shooting a 73. Krzyzanowski shot a 78 in round one, for a two-round total of 151.
Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer tied for fifth, also improving by five strokes in the second round. She followed up her first round 79, by shooting 74 for a two-day total of 153.
Anna Kelley, of Scottsbluff, carded an 80 in round two, and 157 for both days, to finish in eighth place.
Bayard’s Avery Mitchell, a Gering graduate, tied for 14th with a two-round total of 166.
Kimball’s Payton Wise and Gering’s Ali Boswell also cracked the top 20.
Wise shot an 88 and 82 for a total of 170 to tie for 17th, and Boswell shot a 174 combined for 20th.
Neilli Heinold, of Scottsbluff, carded a 186 (91, 95) to end tied for 27th. Jacque Bowles and Haley Holzworth, both of Scottsbluff, finished 32nd and 33rd respectively.
Bowles recorded a two-round score of 195, and Holzworth carded a 201 for 33rd.
In the boys tournament, Cael Peters, of Mitchell, was the only Panhandle golfer to make the cut for round 3 on Thursday, July 9.
Peters tied for 40th with scores of 83 and 78 for a two-day total of 161. After being shutout on Tuesday, Peters recorded three birdies in round two.
Chadron’s Trevor Berry missed the cut by just three strokes with a 164 for both days.
Scottsbluff’s Kaedon Patton shot a 176, Brett Hill had a 183 and Connor Mohr carded a 184. Treyten York, of Scottsbuff, shot a 205 and John Mentgen scored a 210. Bayard’s Matt Applegate ended the tournament wit a 218. Isaiah Jones of Scottsbluff shot a 244 and Esai Gonzales, of Gering ended with a 280.
