Yara Garcia was a standout basketball player at Scottsbluff High School for the past four years.
Garcia will continue to play in front of her hometown crowd after signing a letter of intent on Tuesday, May 12 to play basketball at Western Nebraska Community College.
Garcia said she chose WNCC because they weren’t just interested in her talent.
“They were consistent and they genuinely cared for me as a person and as an athlete,” she said.
Garcia does have loads of talent. She is deadly from outside and is equally comfortable driving to the basket. She most recently led the Bearcats to the state tournament after beating Omaha Gross in the district final. Garcia averaged 16.1 points per game and 5.5 rebounds during her senior year at Scottsbluff.
Garcia is happy that she is leaving a thriving program at Scottsbluff, she said. Making it to the state tournament gave the younger girls some valuable experience.
“I think it was nice for the girls coming up. It was nice to give them a feel of what (playing in the state tournament) is like,” she said.
Garcia was happy with how her senior season turned out.
“I don’t know if we could ask for more,” she said. “We wanted it to end at Pinnacle Bank. Whether we made it past the first round or not.”
She said her playing style will stay the same at WNCC, but will continue to improve under Cougars head coach Chad Gibney. Whatever they ask of her, she’s ready to take it on.
“I just want to do as much as I can for the team, by playing my role that they have for me. And doing the best I can at that role,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed her down at all, she said.
“There are a lot of hoops around town and in my driveway,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t had any effect on her school work, she said.
“For me, it wasn’t anything different. It’s still school. You still have the same expectations as you do if you’re in class. It is nice to have all this free time and relax and have time to think about your assignments.
Garcia said she will look back fondly at her high school career and the people who helped her along the way.
“I’ve learned a lot of lessons from a lot of different people. My coaches have definitely played a big role in that.”
She will also be saying good bye to two long-time teammates, but will gain new ones.
“It’s going to be hard going from playing with someone like Aubrey (Krentz), Taylen (Holten) and Emma Herman have played with each other since the fourth grade, to playing with a whole new set of people,” she said.
