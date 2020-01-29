Seacats’ Hailey Rickey to continue swimming at Grinnell College

Gering’s Hailey Rickey became the second Gering swimmer to ink a college scholarship after signing with Grinnell College on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Rickey follows in the footsteps of her classmate Alanna Becker, who signed with the University of Nebraska Omaha in November.
Rickey said picking Grinnell was an easy choice after visiting the campus in Grinnell, Iowa.
“When they tell you that when you find your school, you will know,” she said. “We went to visit Grinnell and I talked to the coach beforehand. After touring the campus and sitting down with Coach [Erin] Hurley, I had this feeling that Grinnell is where I belonged.”
Rickey said she has always wanted to swim in college and she credits everyone that helped her get there.
“Everybody that has been a part of my swimming career knows how important swimming was in my life,” she said. “Growing up it was always a lifelong dream of mine to swim in college and I finally have that opportunity.”
Rickey said it was an easy choice in selecting Grinnell after visiting with the coach.
“When we first heard about Grinnell, my cousin [Prescott Miller] plays football for them and it was my target school,” she said. “After I met with the coach, I knew that is where I wanted to go. I applied to other schools and was in contact with other coaches.”
Seacat coach John Galindo said Rickey is a born leader and Grinnell is getting a good person.
“She is a natural leader,” he said. “She will bring that leadership to that program. I am very excited for her to do that. She is going to do great.”
Rickey competed for the Seacats her freshman and sophomore year before taking her junior year off. She is thankful that she is back swimming and doing something that she loves.
“Being a Seacat has been really great,” she said. “Coach John knows that I struggled with being mentally positive in the pool and keeping that positivity throughout the season. I would say my four years has been pretty great. I went out really strong my freshman/sophomore year and then I took a break my junior year. I am back competing and I am not quite where I was, but I am getting there.”
Galindo couldn’t be more pleased with what Rickey has brought to the program during her senior year.
“That is one thing about Hailey is she did take a year off and we sat and had many talks about working on the mental game. She really has come a long ways,” Galindo said. “It is fun to see her come back and compete, especially having a year off. I am so excited to extent her career in swimming and she is going to be a big asset to Grinnell and Coach Hurley, which I have done some study on her and she is an amazing coach. She has a great career at Grinnell of over 25 years and she swam for Nebraska. They are lucky to have Hailey come to add to their program.”
Rickey’s specialty is the longer races. She hopes to continue those distances in college.
“I have always been a distance swimmer and I love swimming those long events that everybody hates,” she said. “When I get to college there is no telling what I will swim, but I am hoping I get to swim the same events maybe throw in the mile here or there.”
Year in and year out, the Seacat swimming program sends one or two swimmers on to college and Rickey said it is an honor to be one of those swimmers to continue swimming in college.
“It is always a big thing to continue your swimming career and not a lot of people have that opportunity,” she said. “I did train with a lot of those kids that did go on to swim in college, and a couple of us will swim in college and it is a really big opportunity and I am blessed I get to swim with the people that I have.”
When Rickey gets to Grinnell, she is planning on majoring in match with a minor in teaching.
