Seacats’ season ends at state

LINCOLN — The Seacat girls season came to a close after the preliminaries at the NSAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday, Feb. 28.
The Seacats best finish came in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay. The team of Patricia Woolsey, Samantha Galindo, Alanna Becker and Stephanie Woolsey finished 18th with a time of 1:45.76.
The girls 400-yard relay team of Patricia Woolsey, Galindo, Becker and Stephanie Woolsey finished 19th at 3?54.38.
Seacats coach John Galindo said his team performed well in the state competition.
“I am ecstatic. They did amazing. They did everything I asked. I told them to put everything on the table and go after it,” Galindo said. “It was so much fun just to watch them swim and give everything they had. I was impressed with everything they did tis weekend.”
The Seacats’ 200-yard medley relay team of Talera Kinsey, Megan Kicken, Erin Hayhurst and Hailey Rickey finished 28th in the event with a time of 2:13.74.
In individual competition, Becker led the way with a 2:19.45 in the 200-yard Individual Medley. Becker’s time put her in 20th place in that event. Becker took 27th in the 100-yard Backstroke at 1:03.21.
Stephanie Woolsey finished in 28th in the 50-yard Freestyle with a time of 25.87. She also finished 28th in the 100-yard Freestyle with a time of 56.80.
Galindo said, though, none of his girls made Saturday’s finals, his team put forth their best effort.
“One of the great things for the girls, we didn’t make finals in any of the events, but we all had best times,” he said. “It was so much fun just to watch them swim and give everything they had. I was impressed with everything they did this weekend.”
Galindo said his team performed well, especially with the team not having its own pool.
“A lot of the eastern part of the state, they have huge club swimming so they swim year round. Right now, we’re rebuilding our club,” Galindo said. “With all of our transition, with not having our own pool. The Y brought us into their facility and made us feel at home.”
Galindo, though, said his team will lost a lot of experience going into next season.
“We’re losing about 12 seniors this year. We lose a lot of that experience. We’re going into a little bit of rebuilding phase for the girls. We have some very strong swimmers coming up. Freshman Stephanie Woolsey had two secondary times in the 50 and 100 free. She’s going to be a really strong swimmer for us next year,” he said.
Galindo said he thinks his team will just get better.
“I see our program getting stronger with the Torpedoes club program. We’re in a huge rebuilding process. If we can get more kids doing the Torpedoes that just helps our high school program,” Galindo said.
None of the boys qualified for the state meet, but he has high hopes for them, too.
“I have a very young boys team. A lot of them are freshman, so I’m definitely counting on them (competing in the state tournament), for sure,” Galindo said.
