Seward pulls away from Gering in second half

SEWARD — The Gering football team gave Seward quite a fight before the Bluejays eventually pulled away for a 28-6 win over Friday night in Seward.
The win was Seward’s first of the season after falling 28-7 to Waverly last week.
Gering dropped to 0-2 on the season.
Both defenses dominated in the first quarter as neither team could muster any points.
Seward broke the scoreless tie in the second quarter when Ben Myers scored on an 11-yard touchdown run.
Gering answered right back. Anthony Walker connected with Kolten Ebbers for a 26-yard touchdown pass to pull the Bulldogs within 7-6.
Myers then tossed a pair of touchdown passes to extend Seward’s lead to 21-6 at halftime. Both scores were caught by Parker Stroup.
Defenses stepped back up again in the second half. Ebbers recorded an interception for Gering in the third quarter.
Seward capped the scoring in the fourth quarter as Myers threw a 30-yard touchdown to Tyson Franklin to make it 28-6.
Walker finished the game completing 7 of his 15 passing for 95 yards for Gering.
Ebbers had 58 yards receiving while Brady Radzymski had six carries for 35 yards.
Gering, 0-2, returns home to face Torrington next Friday.
