Former Scottsbluff standout basketball player Trent Harris grew up admiring Kobe Bryant for his work ethic and will to win. Now, many area youth admire Harris for what he has accomplished on the hardwood.
After high school, Harris inked to play at Western Nebraska Community College.
Harris, who has been playing basketball since the third grade, said the biggest adjustment from high school to WNCC was playing against taller, more athletic players than what he faced when he played for the Bearcats.
“I think I needed that though because it helped me push my game to the next level, it’s always good to be challenged,” Harris said.
At WNCC, during his sophomore season Harris averaged 13.3 points per game. He shot an outstanding 48.2% from beyond the arc during his career at WNCC.
Now. Harris is in his senior season at the University of Northern Colorado, where he dropped 20 points against Incarnate Word.
Harris said the game is as much mental as physical at the collegiate level.
“There is a lot more of a mental game that goes on at this level, and if you can just slow the game down and think critically then you have a chance to be successful at this level,” Harris said. “Everything now is about perfection in everything that you do, because teams at this level can take advantage of every little mistake that you make.”
Primarily a shooting guard for the Bears, against smaller lineups Harris could possibly see time at small forward.
Harris said his role on the team is score and play solid defense.
“Last year, ... I was one of the leading scorers on the team, but this year I plan on improving and trying to be even better than I was last year for my team,” Harris said.
Harris said he worked hard on his game to make his senior season his best yet.
“I worked on ... making my shot even better. You can never be too perfect at something that you stop working at it. I focused on making off-the-dribble shots as well at midrange and 3-point level because there are always going to be times in the game when you are going to have to make tough shots and all of the best scorers hit tough shots,” he said.
Ball handling was another area he worked on, which he said all basketball players should work on over the summer.
“I always feel like there are parts to your game that you can improve on no matter what level of basketball that you play at,” he said.
Harris said he is going to take his senior season one game at a time. So far, he has started off his senior season with a hot hand. He dropped 20 points on Incarnate Word on Nov. 8.
The Bears have some pretty lofty goals this season, too. They have some unfinished business from last season, Harris said.
“Our ultimate goal is to win the conference championship, something that we came up short on last year and get a chance to go to March Madness,” he said.
