SHS holds pep rally to sendoff football team

The Scottsbluff student body, faculty, staff and parents showed up to a pep rally Friday, Nov. 22 to show their support for the Bearcats football team.
The Bearcats play in the Class B championship game on Monday, Nov. 25, at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time against Omaha Skutt. Skutt is a familiar foe for the Bearcats after facing them for the Class B title last year.
During the pep rally, head coach Jud Hall was asked about his game plan going into the contest.
“We’re gonna put our kids in the best position to win. we are going to do whatever that takes. We have a lot of guys who have done everything we’ve asked them to do and that is all we will need to win the game,” Hall said.
Hall was then asked what it was like to coach this group of players.
“They are a great group of kids. They are fun to be around. They make practice fun. We are out there for 2 hours every day, it’s not fun, it can really be a grind, but they have a good attitude all year long. ... It’s been a pleasure to be in front of them,” he said.
In support of the Bearcats football team, Scottsbluff schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The team will be leaving for Lincoln on Sunday, Nov. 24. The team bus leaves at 3 p.m. A sendoff is being organized to see the team off to Lincoln. If anybody wishes to participate in the sendoff they should arrive at the west before 3 p.m. to wish the team luck as they depart.
The band, Drill Team and cheer squad will leave at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.
For those making the trip to Lincoln, tickets for the game are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on game day. You can buy tickets at the West Stadium Gate 10 or East Stadium Gate 22. Tickets may also me purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA.
A chaperoned bus will be available for students who want to attend the game. That bus departs at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25. The bus will make its return trip to Scottsbluff following the game.
If you are attending the game, enter Memorial Stadium from the East Stadium Gate 22.
Fan parking will be available for those attending the game. The parking garage at 14th St. and Avery will be available during the game. Handicapped parking is available on the west side of the stadium in the parking garage and is close to the main handicapped entrance at Gate 3. More parking is available west of the stadium in the INS Parking Lot. The entrance to that lot is on 8th Street.
Fans attending the game will be subject to a clear bag policy. More information is available at https://huskers.com/sports/2019/8/19/.
For those unable to make the trip, The Midwest Theater will be live streaming the game. Admission is free. The doors open at 5:45 p.m.
You may also watch the game from home. Nebraska Educational Television will be broadcasting the game live starting at 6 p.m.
