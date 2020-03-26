Sidnee Hogan’s WNCC softball career cut short, future plans still up in the air

Many Western Nebraska Community College athletes who compete in spring sports had their season cut short after the NJCAA canceled the spring sports seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NJCAA announced that all athletes competing in spring sports will get an additional year of eligibility, which leaves WNCC sophomores with a tough decision.
WNCC’s Sidnee Hogan, a sophomore from South Jordan, Utah, is among those athletes.
The reality of her sophomore season ending early hit home after the Cougar softball team played their final games in a doubleheader at McCook Community College on March 11.
“When I heard (springs sports were) canceled by the NCAA, it was right when I got back to the bus after our doubleheader against McCook.” Hogan said. “Coach (Katelyn Groves) tried to keep us playing as long as she could. ... Ultimately when they were canceled, the thing that kept crossing my mind was that my parents wouldn’t get to see me play one more time.”
The question to return was on her mind, but, like most of the sophomores, Hogan will have already earned her associate’s degree.
“I had thought that this was going to be my last year since October,” she said. “I can’t imagine playing anywhere else so I have thought of coming back to put on a Cougar uniform for one more season. I just can’t see the reality of it since I will have my degree and would have to start a new one.”
Hogan and the other sophomores on the softball team — Lindsey Allie, Hannah Baesler, Tylar and Sam Davis and Emma Glawson — felt robbed that they didn’t get a chance to play for their second straight Region IX championship.
“Not having the chance to go back-to-back is kind of upsetting,” she said. “I wanted another chance to fight for that and make it to nationals in St. George, Utah, so more of my family could come. Having it stripped from us as even a possibility to go to nationals is hard to think about.”
She and the other sophomores, though, can reflect on their freshman year where they put together an unbelievable season in capturing the Region IX title with a win over McCook Community College. WNCC then fell to Butler Community College in the district finals at Volunteer Field.
“Nothing can compare to winning the title as a freshman,” Hogan said. “We put in so much work and to see it all happen was surreal. Being there and watching it all unfold the way it had was so exciting, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”
This season, Hogan was the starting first baseman and had the third highest batting average on the team when the season was canceled in early May. Hogan was batting .294 with one double and three stolen bases. Freshmen Cortney Rhees and Mackenzie Bakel led the team in batting average at .422 and .366 respectively.
Hogan said she has developed a strong bond with her teammates which will make it hard to leave.
“Nothing will ever compare to the culture and standards held by WNCC softball,” she said. “The coaches here have always held themselves at a high level of wanting people to respect and cherish our time here. It’s about respect for yourself, team, coaches, teachers, dorm family and everyone else in the community that helps us. Being able to look into the stands and see a crowd full of people cheering is something I’d never had before, and I loved it.”
Hogan said the gravity of the situation hit her hard when her teammates packed up and went home.
“The hardest part of season ending early is everyone leaving,” Hogan said. “A lot of us don’t have any other reason to be here but for softball with classes going all online. Saying goodbye to everyone two months earlier than anticipated is hard.
“I think it is really taking a toll on everybody. All we came to Scottsbluff to do was to get a chance to keep playing ball. So, without it, everyone is going home. It’s sad to say goodbye to your friends that have become your family two months earlier than you thought. It’s hard knowing my likelihood of seeing these girls again, on a daily basis, and having my best friends living two doors down will probably never happen again.”
Hogan, though, is still on campus keeping watch over the dorms.
“Fortunately for me, I don’t have to leave right away. I work for housing as an RA and as long as I feel comfortable here, I can stay,” She said. “I’m not ready to leave Scottsbluff and the people here, so any day longer I get to spend here I will.”
So far, she feels comfortable here. The pandemic hasn’t really hit the Panhandle yet. As of March 26, Nebraska has 64 reported cases. Utah has 346 reported cases.
“This whole pandemic is crazy!” she said. “I think the funniest part is running out of toilet paper and not being able to find any.”
While the coronavirus outbreak has put a damper on her sophomore year, Hogan said she will have fond memories of her time here.
“Some of my favorite memories are meeting the girls and having the chance to get so close with them,” she said. “You never really think that you’ll get family from all over, but that’s what going to a JUCO is like. Everyone in this town is your family and that is probably my best memory.”
As for her future, Hogan said it is up in the air, so to speak.
“My future plans originally included taking a gap year and being a flight attendant to get money to pay for online school, but the airlines are going through a panic so that probably won’t work,” she said. “Maybe eventually, I’ll come back here and help coach, who knows. For now, I’m just following the wind and seeing where I’ll land.”
