The Sidney girls basketball team will be making its fourth straight appearance in the NSAA Class B State Basketball Championships when they step on the court against Grand Island Northwest on Thursday, March 5 in Lincoln.
Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said his team wants to go a little deeper in the tournament this year than it has the past three seasons.
“They, honestly, just want to stay as long as possible,” he said. “They don’t want to look ahead, but getting a win down there is something we haven’t been able to do. They just want to find a way to get a win and hangout as long as possible.”
It never gets easier making it to this point in the season with all of the pomp and circumstance of the state tournament, Shaw said.
“You get in Pinnacle Bank and you see the ‘N’ on the floor and put some people in the stands, it’s a different environment. Hopefully, they can get comfortable quicker as the game unfolds,” he said. “It is just a different atmosphere. We’re feel really fortunate to take part in that.”
Sidney, the No. 5 seeded team in Class B, takes on No. 4 seed Grand Island Northwest. Northwest is 21-5 on the season, and Shaw is expecting a tough matchup between the two teams.
“They have a couple really good players on their team,” Shaw said. “Most notably, Whitney Brown is a Husker walk-on recruit, I believe. She’s averaging about 18 a game. She does a lot for their team inside and outside.”
Northwest is also a good team on the defensive side of the ball, Shaw said.
“They’re really active in the half court, specifically. What we’ve seen is they play a lot of man to man, and stick a little zone in there. They have active hands and are very aggressive, so we will have to take care of the ball,” he said.
For Sidney’s part, Shaw said his team will mostly stick with what has worked for them all season long.
“I think, at the end of the season, you have to have a few wrinkles,” he said. “There are things that are a little different, but basically we have to stay true to who we are as a team and as an offense. We don’t want to reinvent the wheel and try to overhaul something when we haven’t played in two weeks. We just want to do what we’re comfortable with and add a few new nuances in there.”
The Raiders said his team will need to keep track of Brown and Lauren Hauser, who averages 10 points per game for the Vikings.
“There are times we play with a lot of pressure,” Shaw said. “They have really good shooters, so you really have to guard the arch. We have to make sure that we’re extending out on them. We have to make sure we rebound really hard because they have a couple kids who really crash the boards.”
Height-wise, Shaw said the teams are pretty even.
“We’re pretty comparable. They got a couple kids who are around six foot. We have a couple kids who are around six foot,” he said. “It wasn’t like last year when we played Elkhorn South and they had a 6-4 girl out there.”
Shaw said his team will have to play solidly on both sides of the ball to come up with the win against Northwest.
“Honestly, we’re going to have to limit their shooting from the arch. We’re going to have to make them play defense in the half court and really attack them. At this stage in the season, every team is solid. We just have to play a good game and shoot well to be in the hunt,” he said.
Mattie Johnson is average 14.7 points per game for the Raiders. Karly Sylvester adds 9.4 points per game and 7.2 rebounds.
Tip-off is set for 10:45 a.m. CST at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The winner advances to the semifinals to take on the winner of the Norris-Crete winner.
