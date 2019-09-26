Sidney keeps rolling with wins in Gering triangular

The Sidney volleyball team improved to 12-1 on the season with a pair of impressive sweeps during a triangular on Thursday at Gering High School.
Sidney began the action with a 25-21, 25-11 win over Gering and followed that up with a 25-10, 25-11 victory over Kimball.
Gering managed to bounce back with a 25-9, 25-3 sweep of Kimball. The win snapped the Bulldogs’ seven-match losing skid. Macey Boggs served 18 straight points, including five aces in the win.
Sidney’s two wins came on the heels of a sweep over Chase County on Tuesday. In that contest, Mattie Johnson set a school record with 30 kills. During Thursday’s matches, the Red Raiders used a balanced attack.
“We played really well as a team. Our defense was better tonight than it has been the last couple of games,” Johnson said. “We came together and played as a team, so that was really good.”
Sidney also shined at the service line. Against Gering, Logan Holly had a big 4-point service run in the first set to push the Sidney lead to 18-10.
The second set saw Holly seve four straight point followed by two points each from Nicole Birner and Johnson for an 11-3 lead. Johnson closed out the match with three service points.
Sidney’s service game was even stronger in the Kimball match. Holly and Johnson each had two service points before Morgan Jaggers finished off the set with a 4-point run and the 25-11 win.
The second set saw Kimball grab a 6-4 lead after a Nicole Delaplane kill. After a missed serve, Johnson served eight straight points for a 13-6 lead. Emma Wintholz followed with a 9-point service run to help Sidney win 25-11.
Johnson said their serving was key on Thursday.
“We served tough and kept the other teams out of system and then they couldn’t get their big swings,” Johnson said. “That is super important because as long as we can serve tough, that puts the other teams out of system and then it is easier for our defense to adjust and we are able to read where the sets will go better.”
Sidney is ranked No. 5 in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald. The Raiders, who are under new coach Marcus Ehrke, will head to Aurora for a tournament on Saturday.
Johnson said Sidney is playing better than a year ago at this time.
“It definitely is a different team from last year,” she said. “We have different hitters, setter, and back row players. Different people have stepped into new roles and it has been really good. I think we are playing better than we did at this point last year.”
Boggs’ seven aces and 20 points was the difference for Gering in its win over Kimball. She said the win was much needed.
“We were coming off a hard weekend after Gothenburg,” Boggs said. “We were determined to play better and play more together. The Sidney game was a transition and then against Kimball we started playing much better and we played hard together. That helped our chemistry and helped us finish.”
Boggs said the Bulldogs put up a fight against a talented Sidney squad and then put everything together against Kimball.
“I think the pace was a lot slower against Kimball,” she said. “Sidney comes at us really fast and we had a lot of out-of-system balls, which we are going to get better at. Our defense was really good, especially against Kimball.”
The Kimball match didn’t start well for Gering as the Longhorns took a quick 5-4 lead. After that the Bulldogs’ serving game picked up. Arianna Camacho had four service points with two aces and then Kennie McFarland served two to double the score at 14-7. Zoee Smith finished off the first set with a 7-point run to help the Bulldogs to a 25-10 win.
The second set was all Gering. The Bulldogs got the serve on a sideout and then Boggs went to work for 18 straight points, including five aces for a 19-0 lead.
Against Kimball, Elli Winkler led the way with seven kills while Kyla Knight and Emily Harrison each had two. Boggs finished with seven aces and 11 set assists, while Smith had 10 digs, nine points, and three aces.
Against Sidney, Winkler had five kills while Maddie Ray had two. Boggs had six set assists with two digs, while Smith had seven digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.