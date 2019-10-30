SIDNEY — The Sidney volleyball team punched their ticket into the district final with a sweep over Gering in the B-8 subdistrict tournament Wednesday in Sidney.
The Red Raiders, 32-3, won the title with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Bulldogs. The Red Raiders will host a district final on Saturday while the Gering volleyball team is hoping for some movement in the power points to make the district finals.
Sidney’s Mattie Johnson said winning the subdistrict on their home court was special in her final year with the Red Raiders.
“Winning subdistricts in front of our home crowd was amazing,” Johnson, who has over 1,300 career kills and nearly 1,300 career digs, said. “As the season is winding down, we don’t have very many home games left so it’s always good to win at home.”
The last time Sidney reached the state tournament was Johnson’s freshman year. The Red Raiders missed out on a trip to state a year ago when they lost in five sets to Grand Island Northwest. District final pairings should be released Thursday.
Wednesday night, Sidney played inspired and competed hard and they had to against a scrappy Gering squad.
“I think the team came out and competed hard and played really well tonight,” Johnson said. “We were able to play really clean and consistent. We were in system most of the night and that usually leads to success.”
Johnson and the rest of her teammates knew they had to play hard to beat Gering, too, and they did that.
“This was a big game and a big rivalry game as well,” Johnson said. “We knew coming into tonight, Gering was going to put up a great fight and they did. The girls were all very focused before the match and it carried on throughout the match.”
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said her team played well in the second set, but just didn’t have enough gas in the tank to upend a talented Sidney team.
“The second set our girls were really consistent. The score was 23-25 and we had a lot of great plays and did a great job of digging and attacking back at Sidney,” Cochran said. “Overall, we had moments of greatness and moments of struggle, and lots of ups and downs and didn’t have consistency to get the job done against a great team. Sidney is sitting as the number three team in the state, so for us to hang with them in the second set was good. We had more gas in the tank, but it all didn’t come out on the same day.”
For Gering winning sub-districts would have taken a near perfect performance against a Sidney team that moves to 32-3 on the season.
“We needed to be running on all cylinders and have more attacking from our middles and rightside than what happened tonight,” Cochran said. “Our outsides took a big load of it. Everybody contributed, but we needed a little bit more to take care of Sidney.”
Gering was led in the game by their three seniors Eli Winkler, Zoee Smith, and Emily Harrison. Winkler led the way with 10 kills, two digs, and two aces. Smith, the University of Wyoming commit, tallied 16 digs, while Harrison finished with four kills, five blocks, and two digs.
Gering also saw Macey Boggs finish with 16 set assists, two aces, and four blocks. Kyla Knight had a kill with two blocks and two digs, while Maddie Ray had two kills and a block.
Also for the Bulldogs, Ariana Camacho had eight digs and Kennie McFarland had five digs.
Johnson said the focus for the team now is to keep practicing hard before Saturday to get that trip to state.
“We only have two more practices before our district final and I think our focus will be continuing to clean up our play and focusing on our side of the net and what we can do to keep the other team out of system,” Johnson said.
For Gering, Wednesday might be the last game of the season. If that is the case, Cochran said her team had an excellent season.
“We had an awesome team and the girls loved each other,” Cochran said. “They were always encouraging and realized the importance of being great teammates whether they played great or not great. They really had it working with each other and saw each other through good times and bad. “
Gering says goodbye to three seniors, but the team has plenty of underclassmen that saw action this season returning.
“We have a lot of underclassmen that stepped onto the court and got experience this year,” Cochran said. “We are very appreciative for the senior leadership that we had. They [the seniors] understand the importance of being good leaders and leading by example. The underclassmen were lucky to have these three girls showing them the right way to do stuff and making a good culture within our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.