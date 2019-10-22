The Sidney volleyball team captured its 26th win of the season as they swept Gering 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 Tuesday night in Holliday Family Companies Dome in the Bulldogs’ final home game.
The two district foes battled hard in the first two sets, but the Red Raiders came out on top in both sets. Gering coach Amanda Cochran said they struggled today.
“I thought we weren’t running on all cylinders tonight,” Cochran said. “We had a lot of mistakes on our side of the net and we still hung with them.”
Zoee Smith, one of three seniors that was playing their last volleyball game at Gering and honored after the match, said they played alright, but could have played way better.
“I thought we started off a little slow in the first set, but we played pretty decent through the whole game,” she said. “Their [Sidney’s] serving was really solid. We could have serve-received a little better and then defensively we could have picked it up. We were a little slow.”
Sidney took a 3-0 lead in the first set and the lead stayed around two or three points the rest of the way before the Red Raiders earned the 25-19 win.
The second set was just as exciting as the Red Raiders held on for the 25-22 lead.
Cochran said that the first two sets were close and if her team would have played better, they would have been closer.
The third set saw Sidney earn a 25-17 win for the match.
Gering was led by seniors Smith, Eli Winkler, and Emily Harrison as those three were playing their last home game as a Bulldog. Winkler led the way with seven kills and four digs, while Harrison had three kills and two blocks. Smith finished with eight digs and two ace serves.
Also for the Bulldogs, Macey Boggs tallied 14 set assists with two kills, a block, and two digs. Kylay Knight and Carliegh Pszanka each had two kills. Pszanka also had two blocks while Knight had six blocks.
Maddie Ray finished the game with four kills and four blocks, while Arianna Camacho and Kennie McFarland each had two digs.
Smith said the seniors elected to have senior recognition after the game. Smith said they talked about the last home game and they wanted their full focus on the game.
“It was really sad [knowing it was our last home game],” Smith said. “We all discussed beforehand that we weren’t going to think about it during the game because we wanted our full focus to the game. But afterwards, we all realized that it hit pretty hard that it was our last time.”
Cochran said it means the world to her to see the seniors excel in volleyball.
“It was our last home game and our seniors were pretty emotional about it,” she said. “It means a lot to them and the program means a lot to them in trying to be great leaders. You felt the emotion through them all day at school and saw it in our huddles.
“I am tickled pink that volleyball could be a part of their high school career. Some of them it will be part of their collegiate career and help pay for college. To be part of that with an athletic activity is very special and I am excited the girls have the opportunities they have and formed the friendships they have because of it.”
Smith, who finished Tuesday night with eight digs, said it has been special to have played with her senior teammates the last four years and she hopes she has set an example for the younger players.
“It is really cool because we pushed each other to get better because we know we are good at encouraging each other,” she said.
In four years at Gering, Smith has become a mainstay at libero, collecting her 1,000 career digs earlier this year.
“It has been really cool to see myself grow and hopefully to set an example for younger kids that want to be liberos and want to push themselves to be the best they can be,” she said. “That is hopefully what I have done throughout my years at Gering is to give the younger kids that want to be a libero is to just have fun with the sport and love it.”
Gering will look to rebound as they head to Bridgeport to face the purple and gold Bulldogs on Thursday.
Sidney will be in a tournament in Sterling, Colorado, on Saturday with their first opponent DSST Byers.
We have Bridgeport on Thursday. We have to turn around tomorrow and start prepping again.
Zoee is going on for sure at Wyoming. Eli is starting to get some thought about playing in college. Emily is going to Kansas to major in engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.