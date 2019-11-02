Sidney volleyball team sweeps Beatrice in district final

SIDNEY — For the second time in four years, the Sidney High School volleyball team is state-bound after sweeping Beatrice in the Class B, District 3 final on Saturday afternoon in front of a capacity crowd at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility in Sidney.
Sidney, which was the third seed in the district-final round, never let Beatrice get into much of a flow as the Red Raiders prevailed in straight sets by scores of 25-20, 25-15, 25-23.
The victory improved Sidney to 32-3 on the season under first-year head coach Marcus Ehrke.
“It’s extremely satisfying,” Ehrke said, who previously coached at Alma for five years before moving to Sidney. “You put in so much time and effort as a team. To have a feeling of making it to Lincoln and achieving one of your goals is pretty special.”
After controlling the run of play for the majority of the first two sets, Sidney was pushed to the limit in the close-out frame against the Lady Orange. Trailing 15-12, senior Nicole Birner stepped to the service line and served the Raiders into a 17-15 advantage.
The teams traded points from there before Beatrice’s Kaitlyn Church fired in an ace to give the Lady Orange a 23-22 lead.
Sidney wasn’t about to let the match be drawn out into a fourth set. The Raiders ran off the final three points in a row to complete the sweep. Two of the three points were courtesy of Mattie Johnson kills, including a thundering one on match point that bounded off a Beatrice player’s arm up into the rafters setting off the celebration.
Johnson, one of just four seniors on the team along with Birner, Kendra Nesbitt and Sarah Wamsley, led all attackers in the match with 16 kills. Junior Logan Holly also proved to be a force at the net as the hard-hitting southpaw finished with 12 kills. Karly Sylvester added five kills and Alecca Campbell finished with three.
Ehrke, who is the Raiders’ third head coach in the last four years, said it’s been a pleasure being part of a season that continues to be filled with special moments.
“I think we surpassed expectations,” he said. “We definitely had a talented team returning. But to only have three losses at this point in the year and to qualify for state against some of the quality opponents that we played this year is pretty special. We’ve had a lot of special moments this year.”
Sidney will join a loaded Class B field of teams at next week’s state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The top eight seeds all won district finals on Saturday.
The state tournament will get underway on Thursday.
