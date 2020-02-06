The Sidney wrestling team started and finished strong in recording a 39-36 win over Gering on Thursday at Gering High School.
The Red Raiders opened the dual with three big wins and then had to get two pins in the final two matches for the win.
Sidney opened the dual as Hunter Ahrendt at 195 earned a 6-3 decision over Andrew Mount. The Red Raiderrs went up 15-0 after Nathan Hofrock pinned Iziah Blanco in 2:56 at 220 and then Hayden Hofrock earned a pin over Tucker Hixon at 285.
The Red Raiders pushed the lead to 24-6 as Austin Munier pinned Gering’s Joseph Barraza in 29 seconds followed by Jordan Riuz earning a 6-2 decision over Brasen Hakert at 120.
Gering came back with 24 unanswered points including Nathaniel Murillo and Nate Rocheleau each picking up forfeit wins. Tyler Nagel earned a hard-fought pin over Julian Maytorena at 126 with 40 seconds left in the second period.
AJ Stone also earned a pin in 2:45 over Paul Houser to bring the Bulldogs into the lead at 30-24.
Things got interesting after that. Deekun Cerenil of Sidney earned a 3-0 win over Collin Schwartzkopf to bring the Red Raiders to 30-27. Gering went up 36-27 after Jacob Awiszus pined Cauyer Glanz in 2:43.
That set the stage for Sidney’s final two wrestlers. Brady Robb at 170 brought Sidney back to within three points when he pinned Gering’s Dilan Lopez-Ruiz in 1:42. The final wrestler of the night for Sidney came through to give the Red Raiders the win as Dietrich Lecher at 182 pinned Gering’s Eli Thompson in 1:48 for six points and the 3-point win.
Gering will be back in action Saturday at the Nebraska State Duals Tournament in Grand Island.
Sidney 39, Gering 36
195 – Hunter Ahrendt, Sidney, decisioned Andrew Mount, Gering, 6-3.
220 – Nathan Hofrock, Sidney, pinned Iziah Blanco, Gering, 2:56.
285 – Hayden Hofrock, Sidney, pinned Tucker Hixon, Gering, 1:55.
106 – Marquel Maldonado, Gering, forfeit win.
113 – Austin Munier, Sidney, pinned Joseph Barraza, Gering, :29.
120 – Jordan Ruiz, Sidney, decisioned Brasen Hakert, Gering, 6-2.
126 – Tyler Nagel, Gering, pinned Julian Maytorena, Sidney, 3:20.
132 – Nathaniel Murrillo, Gering, forfeit win.
138 – Nate Rocheleau, Gering, forfeit win.
145 – AJ Stone, Gering, pinned Paul Houser, Sidney, 2:45.
152 – Deekun Cerenil, Sidney, decisioned Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, 3-0.
160 – Jacob Awiszus, Gering, pinned Cauyer Glanz, Sidney, 2:43.
170 – Brady Robb, Sidney, pinned Dilan Lopez-Ruiz, Gering, 1:42.
182 – Dietrich Lecher, Sidney, pinned Eli Thompson, Gering, 1:48.
