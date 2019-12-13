Sioux County boys top Minatare 51-16

MINATARE – Sioux County’s Tommy Watson and Tristan Hunter combined for 37 points and the Warrior defense led Minatare scoreless in the fourth quarter in registering a 51-16 win over the Indians Friday night at Minatare.
Sioux County coach Lane Grote said his team played good defense.
“I thought we played really well,” Grote said. “The first half we had a few more turnovers than I would of liked and a few missed shots. We cleaned that up in the second half. The kids played a lot better in the second half and ended up pulling away.”
The offense finally came together in the second half, where the Warriors outscored Minatare 32-9.
“We cleaned that [first half missed shots and turnovers] and focused on our game and played Sioux County basketball,” Koke said. “We started making shots and ended up taking the lead and pulling away.”
Minatare coach JJ Ozuna said his team just couldn’t hit shots.
“The first half we didn’t do too bad,” Ozuna said. “We had some mistakes but we kept it a game, the effort was there, and we just needed to make some shots to get closer or to get ahead in the game.”
The first quarter was a defensive period as the two teams combined for just 14 points. For most of the period, Sioux County led 6-5 until late when Hunter popped in a 3-pointer to give Sioux County a 9-5 lead.
Sioux County’s John Buhr hit a trey to start the second quarter but Minatare came back and got a bucket by Dario Rodriguez. Neither team scored for a while until Sioux County closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run that saw the Warriors lead 19-7 at half.
The second half saw Minatare start hitting some shots, including going on an 8-0 run that included Rodriguez hail back-to-back treys and trail 21-14. Sioux County came back to outscore Minatare 8-2 to lead 29-16 after three periods.
The fourth period was all Sioux County as the Warrior defense held Minatare scoreless while the Warrior offense put up 22 points for the 51-16 win.
Sioux County, 3-1, was led by Watson with 20 points followed by Hunter with 17.
Minatare had just three players score, led by Rodriguez with 11 points.
Minatare has Guernsey-Sunrise at home Saturday.
Sioux County 9 10 10 22 – 51
Minatare 5 2 9 0 – 16
SIOUX COUNTY
Tucker Monroe 5, Colton Randall 2, Michael Comstock 4, John Buhr 3, Tommy Watson 20, Tristan Hunter 17.
MINATARE
Evan VanWinkle 2, Dario Rodriguez 11, Kevin Torres 3.
