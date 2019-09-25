Sires named next head coach of Pioneers

The Western Nebraska Pioneers named Ryan Sires as its new head coach for next year’s Expedition League baseball season.
Sires replaces former coach Jimmy Turk, who guided the Pioneers for two years.
“Ryan has some big shoes to fill as he joins us for year three,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said. “Jimmy’s on-field success during our first two seasons was among the best in North America and we wish him well in the next step in his coaching career. But a new chapter starts now and we are thrilled to have Ryan with us on the next part of our journey.”
Sires is currently an assistant coach at Yakima Valley (Washington) College where he works with hitters and is in charge of baseball analytics. Yakima Valley finished with a 30-19 record in the Northwest Athletic Conference in 2019. He also served as head coach of the Portland Prairie Dogs of the Cascade Collegiate League in the summer of 2019. Sires also was a part of the Cascade League office, coordinating travel, umpires and other logistics for the CCL.
A native of Union Gap, Washington, Sires graduated from Eisenhower High School and went on to play at Yakima Valley. He then coached at Eisenhower as a varsity assistant and head coach of the freshman team. In the summer of 2016, Sires coached with the American Legion AAA-level Yakima Beetles and also coached with the CWBC Hawks and River City Athletics before moving to Yakima Valley College’s coaching staff.
“We had a number of good candidates for this position,” Heeman said. “The Pioneers are becoming known throughout the industry for our amazing fan base, our beautiful facility and the great treatment our players get from our fans and host families. That gets the attention of anyone wanting to work in our business, including coaches. “What set Ryan apart is his head coaching experience directly related to summer ball, and his familiarity with the Expedition League through our connections with Yakima
Valley. Ryan knows what a winning program looks like and that’s the kind of experience and mindset we need to keep the Pioneers ahead of the pack on the field.”
Sires is already recruiting the 2020 Pioneers player roster and will arrive in Gering just before the beginning of the 2020 season. The remainder of the Pioneers coaching staff will be announced as the staff is finalized.
Turk finished his Pioneers career with a 98-33 overall record and two Expedition League Championship Series appearances, including earning the league’s inaugural season title in 2018. He recently accepted a position as head coach with Macon of the Coastal Plains League.
The Pioneers and the Expedition League begin their third season on May 26, 2020.
