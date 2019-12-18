The Western Conference has released its all-conference selections for the fall 2019 season.
Scottsbluff led all schools with six players on the all-conference football team. The Bearcats’ Sabastian Harsh, Sam Clarkson, Nick Maag, Terrance Mokeac, Creighton Dike and Jacob Krul all were named to the all-conference team.
Honorable mention selections for Scottsbluff include Jasiya DeOllos, Jack Darnell, Tyler Smith and Trayton Travnicek.
Alliance, Chadron and Mitchell each had four players on the team. Alliance’s Trevor DuBray, Bradyn Palmer, Erik Folchert and Colter Mannn were all-conference selections as were Chadron’s Dillan Sayaloune, Cooper Heusman, Sawyer Haag and Aiden Vaughn. Mitchell’s Rylan Aguallo, Justin Chasek, Blake Tyne and Max Palomo were also all-conference picks.
Gering’s two players on the all-conference football are Garrett Conn and Riley Schanaman.
In softball, Gering led all teams with four players on the all-conference team. The Bulldogs on the team are Madeline Wiese, Kiana Island, Brylee Dean and Calista Muhr.
Alliance and Scottsbluff had three players each on the team. Alliance’s Aubrey Garrett, Taylor Manion and Jaycee Acosta were all selected for the team. Scottsbluff had Brady Laucomer, Taylor Klein and Kymber Shallenberger named to the team.
Chadron and Sidney each had three volleyball players make the all-conference team. Chadron was represented by Shea Bailey, Allie Ferguson and Olivia Reed. While Sidney had Mattie Johnson, Logan Holly and Nicole Birner on the team.
Gering seniors Zoee Smith and Elli Winkler and Scottsbluff’s Shelby Bewley and Emma Herman were also picked for the team. Mitchell was represented by Marjie Schmitt and Alliance’s Jordan Hopp was also on the all-conference team.
Softball
Alliance — Aubrey Garrett, Taylor Manion, Jaycee Acosta. Honorable mention — Brandi Seebohm, Kylie Adams.
Chadron — Madison Hamar, Kennady Stack. Honorable mention — Bristyn Cummings, Dawn Dunbar.
Gering — Madeline Wiese, Kiana Island, Brylee Dean, Calista Muhr. Honorable mention — Hannah Splattstoesser, Kelsey Bohnsack.
Scottsbluff — Brady Laucomer, Taylor Klein, Kymber Shallenberger. Honorable mention — Mariyah Avila, Alex Jones.
Volleyball
Alliance — Jordan Hopp. Honorable mention — Payton Weber, Billi Alvarado.
Chadron — Shea Bailey, Allie Ferguson, Olivia Reed. Honorable mention — Anika Burke, Jacey Garrett.
Gering — Zoee Smith, Elli Winkler. Honorable mention — Macey Boggs, Emily Harrison.
Mitchell — Marjie Schmitt. Honorable mention — Josie Jenkins, Avery Hobbs.
Scottsbluff — Shelby Bewley, Emma Herman. Honorable mention — Emma Foote, Izzy Wright.
Sidney — Mattie Johnson, Logan Holly, Nicole Birner. Honorable mention — Karly Sylvester, Sarah Wamsley.
Football
Alliance — Trevor DuBray, Bradyn Palmer, Erik Folchert, Colter Mann. Honorable mention — Jesus Acosta, Mario Garza, Collin Scrawyer, Caeson Clarke.
Chadron — Dillan Sayaloune, Cooper Heusman, Sawyer Haag, Aiden Vaughn. Honorable mention — Cole Madsen, Trevor Berry, Tallon Craig, Michael Sorenson.
Gering — Garrett Conn, Riley Schanaman. Honorable Mention — Kolton Ebbers, Adreick Conn, Brady Radzymski, Kaleb Gonzales.
Mitchell — Rylan Aguallo, Justin Chasek, Blake Thyne, Max Palomo. Honorable mention — Jarrett Hessler, Othaniel Banks, Donte Bellairs, Nick Coley.
Scottsbluff — Sabastian Harsh, Sam Clarkson, Nick Maag, Terrance Mokeac, Creighton Dike, Jacob Krul. Honorable mention — Jasiya DeOllos, Jack Darnell, Tyler Smith, Trayton Travnicek.
Sidney — Zak Wieser, Eli Ahrens. Honorable mention — Cayden Jobman, Nathan Hofrock, Hayden Hofrock, Zack Burke.
