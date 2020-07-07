Scottsbluff and Gering girls turned in top 10 scores after the first round to stay in striking distance of the Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley finished round one in fourth with a score of 77, and Emily Krzyzanowski is in fifth with a 78.
Kelley and Krzyzanowski are three and four strokes, respectively, behind the leader Neely Adler of Lincoln, who carded a 74.
Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer carded a 79 to tie for sixth place. Gering graduates Ali Boswell and Avery Mitchell, of Bayard, and Scottsbluff’s Halle Shaddick also cracked the top 20.
Boswell tied for 15th with an 84, Mitchell scored an 85 to tie for 17th and Shaddick shot an 86 for 20th.
Kimball’s Payton Wise finished just outside the top 25 with a first-round score of 88 to finish in 21st.
Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinold carded a 91 to tie for 24th. Haley Holzworth and Jacque Bowles, also of Scottsbluff, finished 32nd and 33rd respectively. Holzworth carded a 98 and Bowles shot a 99.
The girls final round tees off today beginning at 8 a.m.
In the boys amateur championship, Chadron’s Trevor Barry was the only Panhandle golfer to finish in the top 40. Barry finished round one with a score of 81 for a six-way tie at 36th. Barry sits 10 strokes back of the leaders, Jack Davis of LaVista, Reed Malleck, York and Thomas Bryson of Lincoln who are tied for first at 71.
Mitchell’s Cael Peters shot an 83 to tie for 50th.
Scottsbluff’s Kadeon Patton ended tied for 66th, while Brett Hill and Connor Mohr tied for 70th.
Also for Scottsbluff, Treyten York ended 76th, John Mentgen finished in 77th and Isaiah Jones took 79th.
Girls Round 1 Results (Panhandle Golfers)
4, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 77; 5, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 78; T6, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 79; T15, Ali Boswell, Gering, 84; T17, Avery Mitchell, Bayard, 85; 20, Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 86; 21, Payton Wise, Kimball, 88; T24, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 91; 32, Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 98; 33, Jacque Bowles, Scottsbluff, 99.
Boys Round 1 Results (Panhandle Golfers)
36, Trevor Barry, Chadron, 81; T50, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 83; T66, Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 88; T70, Brett Hill, Scottsbluff, 91; T70, Connor Mohr, Scottsbluff, 92; 76, Treyten York, Scottsbluff, 104; 77, John Mentgen, Scottsbluff, 106; 78, Matt Applegate, Bayard, 120; 79, Isaiah Jones, Scottsbluff, 122; 80, Esai Gonzales, Gering, 142.
Girls Round 2 Tee Times (Panhandle Golfers)
8:11 a.m. — Jacque Bowles, Scottsbluff; Haley Holzworth.
8:44 a.m. — Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff.
8:55 a.m. — Payton Wise, Kimball; Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff; Avery Mitchell, Bayard.
9:06 a.m. — Ali Boswell, Gering.
9:39 a.m. — Madi Schlaepfer, Gering.
9:50 a.m. — Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff; Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff.
Boys Round 2 Tee Times (Panhandle Golfers)
1 p.m. — Isaiah Jones, Scottsbluff, Hole 1; Cael Peters Mitchell, Hole 10.
1:10 p.m. — John Mentgen, Scottsbluff, Hole 10.
1:20 p.m. — Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, Hole 10.
1:30 p.m. — Trevor Barry, Chadron, Hole 10.
1:40 p.m. — Brett Hill, Scottsbluff, Hole 1.
2 p.m. — Esai Gonzales, Gering, Hole 1.
2:10 p.m. — Connor Mohr, Scottsbluff, Hole 1; Matt Applegate, Bayard, Hole 1.
2:30 p.m. — Treyten York Scottsbluff, Hole 10.
