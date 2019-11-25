So close: Scottsbluff falls to Omaha Skutt 21-20

The Scottsbluff football team mounted a stellar fourth-quarter comeback behind senior quarterback Sabastian Harsh, but came up just short of a game-winning 2-point conversion to fall 21-20 to six-time state champion Omaha Skutt Catholic on Monday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The runner-up finish is the second in the last two years as the Bearcats dropped a 48-27 title game to the Skyhawks in 2018. The win is Skutt Catholic’s 26th in a row.
The Bearcats took a swing at the reigning champs on their first possession of the contest, chewing up 6 minutes and 22 seconds off the clock with a pounding 76-yard drive capped off by a 4-yard touchdown run by Harsh to give Scottsbluff a 7-0 lead after the point after try.
Both defenses stiffened up in the final 5:38 of the quarter, which finished out with the Bearcats holding the one-score advantage.
The top-ranked Skyhawks regrouped in the second quarter when Tyson Gordon found the endzone with 6:05 left to play in the half to knot the score at 7-7. After holding the powerful Bearcat offense out of the scoring column late in the frame, Gordon struck again with a 12-yard pass to Max Brinker to give Skutt Catholic a 13-7 advantage after the extra point try was blocked. A six-point advantage at intermission was all that separated the two powerhouses at the intermission.
A key spoke in Skutt Catholic’s wheel emerged in the third quarter when Skyhawk senior Grant Diesing broke free on a 66-yard touchdown scamper to put his team up by two scores, 19-7, impending the extra point. However, instead of lining up for the kick, Skutt head coach Matt Turman opted for the 2-point conversion to give the Skyhawks a 14 point advantage. They did just that on a pass from Gordon to Brinker to make up for the blocked extra point in the second quarter.
With 12 minutes left and a 14 point deficit, Harsh and the Bearcats went to work.
After cutting the deficit to 21-14 on a 14-yard run from Harsh with 8 minutes left in the game, Scottsbluff came up big again later in the frame on a forced fumble by Terrance Mokeac recovered by Jack Darnell, putting the Bearcats back in business. Harsh finished off the turnover with a 17-yard run and 2-point conversion away from a 21-20 lead with less than 3 minutes left, but came up just short of the goal line.
Scottsbluff played through the final whistle, but a late first down on a run from Gordon secured the Skyhawks’ sixth state-title.
Scottsbluff out-gained Skutt Catholic 307 to 227 with Harsh finishing with 42 carries for 216 yards on the ground and 2-of-9 for 21 yards through the air. Brett Hill added one completion for 33 yards to Jasiya DeOllos to cap off the passing.
DeOllos finished with eight carries for 35 yards, while Darnell pulled down two catches for 21 yards.
Skutt Catholic’s yardage came on the ground, toting the ball 37 times for 190 yards, while Gordon finished 3-of-13 for 37 yards. Diesling led the Skyhawks in rushing with 11 carries for 126 yards. The senior chewed up 109 on two carries, one for 43 and one for 66. Gordon added 54 yards on 17 carries.
Skutt Catholic (13-0) 0 13 8 0 — 21
Scottsbluff (12-1) 7 0 0 13 — 20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S — Sabastian Harsh 4 run (Caleb Walker kick)
Second Quarter
O — Tyson Gordon 4 run (Zach Hodge kick)
O — Gordon 12 pass to Max Brinker (kick failed)
Third Quarter
O — Grant Diesing 66 run (Gordon pass to Brinker)
Fourth Quarter
S — Harsh 14 run (Walker kick)
S — Harsh 17 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.