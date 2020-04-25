Southeast's Carson to play baseball at WNCC

Southeast senior Tate Carson got a little good news recently as he signed a letter of intent to play baseball at WNCC.
Carson said he picked WNCC because of his familiarity with Cougar head coach Mike Jones.
“I’ve just always been around the program and watched them play,” he said. “I’ve been through some of their camps and I always liked the way the program was run. I worked with Coach Jones a lot. I was comfortable with him and how he coaches. It was just a good decision for me.”
Carson also played for Jones for one season on the Westco Express. Jones was in his last year as the Express coach when Carson was a freshman.
He said he has switched off and on between playing first and third base for the Zephyrs. Carson, though, said he will play first base for the Cougars.
“Coach Jones told me he is more comfortable with me at first base, as far as the way the roster looks, and it is the best way I can help the team,” Carson said. “Based on my abilities he thinks first base would be a good position for me.”
With that good news, also comes some bad news. The Legion baseball season may not happen this year. The American Legion first canceled the regional and national tournaments. Most recently, it announced the cancellation of state tournaments, as well.
This is supposed to be Carson’s final season on the Westco Zephyrs, but the season will be shortened if it is played at all.
“I was really excited about this season, and lot of other guys were, too,” he said. “I think we were going to be pretty competitive again this year. It was going to be a lot of fun. It hurts quite a bit not being able to play a full season.”
To make matters worse, this is his last year of eligibility for Legion baseball. He misses the cutoff to play in 2021 by one day. He was born Dec. 31, 2001. The cutoff date is Jan. 1, 2002.
“There’s a kid on (the Zephyrs) Creighton Dike, who is a good friend of mine,” Carson said. “He’s six days younger than me and he gets to play another year, and I don’t. It’s pretty rough, but there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Carson said he is optimistic that the Zephyrs will get in a shortened season.
“If we don’t get to play, it’s going to be a whole year I will have gone without playing,” he said. “That would be pretty rough going into college baseball, but I think we’ll get to play part of a season. So, that will help, for sure.”
Not being to play in a state tournament will put a little damper on the Zephyrs’ season, but it will still be playing experience, Carson said.
“(Playing in the state tournament) was a huge goal for us this year,” he said. “We wanted to play in the state tournament after making it last year. Obviously, that really hurts us, as far as our goals. We’re not going to change how we play. We are still going to go out there and play as if we had that to look forward to.”
In addition to being a good baseball player, he also excels at wrestling. He has placed in the state tournament the last three years. He was the 195-pound champion at this year’s tournament.
Carson said he had thought briefly about pursuing competing in wrestling in college.
“I thought about it a little bit,” he said. “I have wrestled for fifteen years, now. It crossed my mind, but baseball has always kind of been my love. I never strayed from (playing collegiate baseball) that much.”
He said he will still have plenty of opportunities to stay around wrestling.
“I will probably end up coaching wrestling,” he said. “I’ll still be around it plenty. I just won’t be competing myself.”
