YODER, Wyo. — Southeast High School senior Greg Logsdon is taking his skills from the dirt track to the surfaced track after signing a letter of intent to compete in track and field at Chadron State College.
One of the things that attracted Logsdon to CSC is he is already familiar with the coaches and the program.
“They have a good program there as far as trainingg to help you be the best that you can,” he said. “I went to camp there this winter, and from when I went there I learned a lot. I think it is going to help with running and jumping.”
In high school, Logsdon competed in the long jump, the 400-meter run, and 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay.
Logsdon said he will compete in the long jump and 400 at CSC. His best long jump in high school is 20.2 meters as a junior, he said, and his best time in the 400 is 52 seconds.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Logsdon didn’t get a chance to compete this spring, but he said he is aiming to improve once he gets to Chadron State.
“So far, I ran a 52, and they want me at a 50,” he said. “We didn’t really have the right facilities in Yoder. We have a dirt track. (The coaches at CSC) said with the right facilities and the right training, I could easily get to 50. I honestly believe that I can.”
Logsdon said he has been in touch with the CSC coaching staff.
“(The CSC coaches) can’t really send me (workout programs), since I haven’t graduated,” he said. “I do my own workouts to keep in shape. I run almost every day and stay active.”
Logsdon said he goes to Torrington to practice on the high school’s track.
“The track is open to the public,” he said. “I go there at least once a week (to practice running and jumping).
“I do some weight training to stay physically strong and I do a bunch of cardio to make sure I am fast. I do core strength (workouts) at home.”
Logsdon said he has a weight set at home that he uses. He has a friend who has a weight rack that he and his brother use every now and then.
Because of the pandemic, students around the country have had to resume schooling over the internet. Logsdon said that hasn’t really bothered him.
“Honestly, it is not that bad,” he said. “I just get my work done right away during the week, so I don’t have to do it later.”
Logsdon said he doesn’t think students will go back to school this year, but he’s hoping graduation goes on as planned.
When not working on his school work, Logsdon can be found working on his uncle’s farm.
“My brother and I have worked there for six years, or so,” he said. “I help with water, clean cow tanks and all the little stuff.”
Logsdon said working on the farm has also helped him stay strong physically.
“This week, my brother and I had to pull pipe out of a ditch. That really takes some strength. Some people call it farmer’s strength,” he said.
Logsdon was a multi-sport athlete for Southeast High School. He was a wide receiver on the football team. He said he never thought about pursuing that past high school.
He also wrestled at 138 pounds where he medaled at the state tournament. He took home a sixth-place medal.
Logsdon said earlier in his high school career, he did think about competing in wrestling in college.
“I really did (think of competing in wrestling in college) as a sophomore and a little bit my junior year,” he said. “As my junior year progressed, I started competing in track and I felt like that was the better sport that fit me.”
