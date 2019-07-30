Springfield edges Hickman in 8 innings

After seeing Hickman overcome two different deficits, Springfield’s Primetime Sports Post 143 wasn’t going to let it happen a third time during an elimination game at the Class B Senior Legion State Baseball Tournament on Tuesday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
A two-run single off the bat of Grant Thomas in the top of the eighth inning broke an 8-8 tie and helped defending state champion Springfield stay alive with a 10-9 win.
Hickman managed to make things interesting in the bottom of the eighth. Joel Benes scored on Grant Papenhagen’s sacrifice fly to pull Hickman within 10-9. As Hickman continued to threaten with the tying run on third base, Springfield’s Ryan Roesler induced a flyout to center field for the game’s final out.
With the win, Springfield advances into the tournament final day of action. Springfield will take on Bennington in another elimination game on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The winner will meet Alliance in the championship game at 1 p.m.
After winning its first two games of the tournament by identical scores of 10-2, Springfield dropped into the elimination bracket following a 10-8 setback to Alliance on Monday. Springfield head coach Tanner Thomas wasn’t worried about how his squad would respond.
“Our team is made up of a bunch of veteran guys. I didn’t have to worry about them not being ready to go again today,” Thomas said. “They’re hungry as can be. They are the defending state champions and this is essentially the same team. Not a guy out there wants this season to end. When it does, hopefully it’s with us winning a championship.”
Springfield never trailed in Tuesday’s victory. Thomas led the game off with a double and Colin Lyman followed that up with a two-run homer to give Springfield a quick 2-0 lead.
Hickman plated a pair of runs in the second to pull even at 2-2. Gavin Dowding drove in a run with a double and Gage Hansmeyer singled in a run.
Hunter Babe’s three-run triple helped push Springfield back into the lead in the fourth. His three bagger gave Springfield a 6-2 advantage.
The lead grew up to as much as 8-2 when Jordan Mathewson scored on a bases loaded walk in the fifth.
Hickman didn’t roll over. After scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth, Hickman erupted with five runs in the sixth to pull even at 8-8. Papenhagen’s double chased home Connor Price with the tying run.
The score remained deadlocked until the game-deciding eighth.
Thomas, Lyman and Babe led Springfield with two hits each. Babe knocked in three runs, while Thomas and Lyman both drove in two.
Hickman finished the game with 13 hits. Benes led the way with three hits. Papenhagen, Hansmeyer and Colston Hestermann followed with two hits each. Joseph Osborn tripled for Hickman.
Roesler earned the win on the mound in relief. He allowed one earned run on two hits in two innings of work. Caden Johnson started for Springfield. He allowed two earned runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings. Wyatt Webster also tossed 2/3 of an inning in relief.
Tyler Monroe started on the hill for Hickman. He allowed two earned runs on four hits, walked six and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings. Papenhagen fanned five in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Colbey Behrends also tossed an inning out of the bullpen.
Springfield (32-9) 200 510 02 — 10 8 6
Hickman (26-7-1) 020 015 01 — 9 13 3
WP — Ryan Roesler. LP — Grant Papenhagen.
HR — Springfield (Colin Lyman). 3B — Springfield (Hunter Babe). Hickman (Joseph Osborn). 2B — Springfield (Grant Thomas). Hickman (Grant Papenhagen, Gavin Dowding).