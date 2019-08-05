Bluegill — 10.5 inches, Scotts Bluff County private pond, Aubree Boswell of Gering; 10.25 inches, Sandhills lake, Oryan Kozal of Alliance; 10 inches, Bridgeport State Lakes, Tim Shaske of Scottsbluff; 9.5 inches, Bridgeport State Lakes, Tammy Standage of Alliance
Brown trout — 16 inches, Winters Creek Lake, Raymond Lemoine of Mitchell; 14 inches, Crawford, Tammy Standage of Alliance
Blue catfish — 29 inches, Bridgeport State Lakes, Rollie Parker of Dalton
Catfish — 34.5 inches, Box Butte Reservoir, Brionna Schafer of Alliance; 33 inches, Box Butte Resorvoir, Roger Bakkehaug of Alliance; 32 inches, Merritt Reservoir, Julia Rundell of Potter; 25 inches, Lake Minatare, Gavin Deer of Gering; 24 inches, Terrys Lake, Mike Franke of Scottsbluff
Crappie — 16 inches, Scotts Bluff County private pond, Adyson Hoppes of Scottsbluff; 14 inches, Greyrocks Reservoir, Randy Sorell of Mitchell
European rudd — 10 inches, Box Butte Reservoir, Brionna Schafer of Alliance
Largemouth bass — 21 inches, Lake Minatare, Robert Carrizales of Gering; 20 inches, Terrys Lake, Emma Hernandez of Scottsbluff; 20 inches, Terrys Lake, Mike Franke of Scottsbluff; 19 inches, Morrill sand pits, Becky Strauch of Scottsbluff; 18.5 inches, Sandhills lake, Tammy Standage of Alliance; 18 inches, Island Lake north of Oshkosh, Emmalyn Herbel of Gering; 18 inches, Riverside Zoo ponds, Mike Franke of Scottsbluff; 17.5 inches, Terrys Lake, Mike Franke of Scottsbluff
Muskie — 40 inches, Hyannis lake, Justin Powell of Alliance
Tiger muskie — 46 inches, Oliver Reservoir, Jeremy Gasseling of Potter
Northern pike — 43 inches, Box Butte Reservoir, Troy Mach of Alliance; 35 inches, Box Butte Reservoir, Brionna Schafer of Alliance; 23 inches, Lake Minatare, Theodore Berge of Gering
Rainbow trout — 29 inches, Lake Ogallala, Doug Kozal of Alliance
Smallmouth bass — 20 inches, Lake Minatare, Kayla Carrizales of Gering; 18 inches, Lake Minatare, Dakota Webb of Gering; 18 inches, Lake Minatare, John Neefe II of Hemingford
Sunfish — 8.25 inches, Bridgeport State Lakes, Tammy Standage of Alliance
Tiger trout — 10 inches, Soldier Creek Wilderness Ponds, Raymond Lemoine of Mitchell
Walleye — 24 inches, Grayrocks Reservoir, Fred Hara of Scottsbluff; 24 inches, Lake Minatare, Robert Carrizales of Gering; 19 inches, Winters Creek Lake, Carsen Mashek of Gering
Wiper — 27 inches, Lake McConaughy, Roger Murphy of Sidney