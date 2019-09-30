If you’ve ever met 17-year-olds Drew Haley, of Dalton, or Thomas Matson, of Log Lane Village, Colorado, you would know that giving up is not an option for either teen. Both are upbeat and ultra-competitive.
The two teens, who competed in the Monument Marathon 5K on Saturday, Sept. 27, had an obstacle other runners didn’t — both were running with a prosthetic leg.
Haley lost his leg after suffering a devastating injury during an Aug. 30, 2018, football game. In that game against Morrill, Haley went up high to catch a pass and was tackled. Haley suffered a knee dislocation that damaged the popliteal artery cutting off blood flow to his lower leg. Haley’s leg had gone too long without blood flow, leaving the doctors with one option — amputation.
Despite the injury that led to Haley’s leg being amputated, he said he never thought he would have to give up playing sports.
“My goal right after (getting my leg amputated) was to play basketball my senior year,” he said. “I always thought I’d be able to participate. I just didn’t think (running a 5k) would be part of the training. I thought I would just go and do it.”
Haley has lofty goals for his senior season playing for the Leyton Warriors.
“I’m expecting me to be able to play as well as I did before, but I’m wanting to play better than I did before. It’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “There’s a saying that a person with a prosthetic has to work twice as hard to move their legs as a person without one. Even though I might be doing the same things, I have to work harder to do them. Which means I use more energy and I’m more tired. It’s going to take some effort.”
Haley said he will be on the court on Dec. 6 when the Warriors play the first game of the season, a basketball tournament in Bayard.
Matson’s journey has been longer. He has had lifelong struggles with his health. At the age of 1, Matson had to have a liver transplant and he has been on anti-rejection medication for most of his young life. He said his doctor believes the same medicine that helped save his life may have also harmed him.
Matson suffered severe pain in his ankle for about five years, he says.
“(My ankle) hurt. I couldn’t even walk. I couldn’t touch it. I would scream and cry. It got so bad, that we kept going to the hospital,” he said.
Eventually, doctors scheduled him for an MRI. They discovered what they thought was a ganglion cyst. It turned out to be cancer, speculated to have been caused by his anti-rejection medication.
“A few weeks later, I went back to the (orthopedist). He said, ‘One in a million people get this and this is the second of my career.’ And it turned out to be synovial sarcoma. Right then, I looked at my grandma and I was like, “What’s going to happen to me? I was scared for my life. My grandma’s heart just sank. I asked her if I was going to die. She said, ‘No.’”
Matson said doctors thought the anti-rejection medication caused the cancer to build up in his ankle.
“The cancer was pushing up against the tendons and the nerves. That’s why it hurt so bad,” he said.
The orthopedist gave Matson and his family two options: They could do nothing, or they could do radiation and try to clean everything out. Matson would no longer be able to run, let alone walk, due to expected damage from the radiation. He and his family decided on a third option, amputation.
After the amputation, Matson says, he still remained very active.
“Even after, when the cancer was taken out, my ankle felt awesome. It was amazing. They told me not to run on it, because it might cause an injury. Being the kid that I am, I rode bikes, I ran and played,” he said.
During the amputation, the surgeons also removed the lymph nodes the cancer fed into, leaving Matson cancer-free, so far.
Like Haley, Matson has continued participating in sports in high school. He runs cross country. He skipped a meet to participate in the Monument Marathon 5K.
Matson finished 12th overall in the 5K and fifth in his age group with a time of 27:12. Matson said he was ecstatic that he finished as well as he did.
“It’s just amazing. It makes you feel like you can do anything. I beat cancer and I beat all the depression.
I’ve been (positive) since day one,” he said. “When I was laying on that couch, I was bound and determined I was going to run again. And I sure did. I showed all of those bullies who said I couldn’t.”
Haley, though, suffered some setbacks that he battled before and during the race.
“It was nothing with the blade. I couldn’t push myself all that much,” Haley said. “I have a millimeter-sized indent on the end of my stump. It’s been bothering me for a couple of weeks. It’s just something troubling.”
Both teens gave credit to Amputee Blade Runners. Amputee Blade Runners, based in Nashville, Tennessee, provides free running blades to amputees who meet certain criteria.
Matson was introduced to Amputee Blade Runners through a family friend. Mark Wickard, a man from Bridgeport and a recipient of a running blade prosthetic, put Haley in contact with Amputee Blade Runners.
Wickard said, “One morning I was in my office and my cellphone started lighting up, because Dalton and Bridgeport are really close, about this kid from Dalton who was going to lose his leg. I ended up calling and finding out who his dad was. I called him over in Denver and they were talking about doing a through-the knee amputation.
“I called ABR where I got my leg. The director called and made contact. We were able to talk them into saving the knee so he had a better chance for a running blade.”
Amputee Blade Runners generally makes athletes wait until a year after their amputation to consider them candidates for a free blade. Both Haley and Matson were declared candidates within six months of their amputations because they were so active.
Matson said the running blade is much better than his other prosthesis.
“The first two weeks after I got my first prosthetic, I don’t even know how I could’ve ran with it. It was like an anvil. It weighs two pounds more,” Matson said. “(The running blade is) not weighing me down. It’s really awesome. It’s a blessing to have one of these blades because I can run so perfect like I used to. It kind of gives me a boost. It has tire tread on it.”
Haley said, more than anything, his running blade has helped him mentally.
“I knew that I would be able to compete (in basketball), but I didn’t know how well. Or how often. Because of Amputee Blade Runners, I’m more confident,” he said.
Wickard said he serves as a supporter and mentor to Haley and Matson.
“We just became one family,” Wickard said. “(Amputee Blade Runners) just connected us. We have our own struggles that we deal with. It’s kind of a good support group. The main goal is to keep a positive attitude, because life goes on. You can either sit around home and mope and cry about this, or you can go out and do stuff.
“The founders of ABR, I give them so much credit because they had a vision. For them to give me a running blade, I think it was more for me to be a supporter and mentor to these young men. Let them know that life goes on. I get up every morning at 6 o’clock and go to work. I dig ditches and trenches. It teaches them a life lesson that you’re going to move on. This is forever. We’re not lizards. They (their legs) are not going to grow back.”
Wickard said the biggest thing is to remain positive, but they will have setbacks.
“We all do,” Wickard said. “I still do once in a while. ... We’ve become a pretty good family. We text. We’re on social media. We’re a little group. We cheer each other on.”
