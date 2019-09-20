Synek leads Hastings over Gering

HASTINGS — Jarrett Synek tossed five touchdown passes to power Hastings to a 45-0 win over visiting Gering on Friday night in Hastings.
Four of Synek’s passing touchdowns covered 40 or more yards, including a 50-yarder to Carson Shoemaker at the start of the second half.
The win improved Hastings to 3-1 on the season, while Gering dropped to 1-3. The Bulldogs were fresh off a big shutout win over Torrington, Wyoming, last week.
Hastings has now won two straight following a 47-12 loss to Scottsbluff on Sept. 7. The Tigers have outscored Gering and Alliance in their last two games by a combined score of 80-7.
The Gering defense held Hastings to just three points in the first quarter, which came on a Breyer Menke 32-yard field goal.
The Bulldogs managed to thrwart another Hastings drive in the opening period that reached deep into Gering territory. After Synek busted free for a 24-yard gain down to the Bulldog 26, Brady Radzymski forced a fumble on the next play and Riley Schanaman recovered it at the 24.
Synek’s arm began warming up in the second quarter. Three of his touchdowns were thrown in the frame as the Tigers built a 24-0 advantage at halftime. Braden Kalvelage caught two of Synek’s scoring strikes.
Synek didn’t cool off after intermission. His 50-yard touchdown pass to Shoemaker opened the scoring. Synek then hooked up with Austin Nauert for a 4-yard score.
Later in the quarter, Trevor Sullivan tacked on an 80-yard touchdown run to enact a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Synek ended the contest completing 16 of his 21 passes for 286 yards. He also ran five times for 44 yards. Shoemaker led the Tigers in receiving with six catches for 101 yards. Kalvelage caught a pair of passes for 81 yards.
Sullivan led Hastings on the ground with 89 yards on six carries.
Radzymski ran for 61 yards on 10 carries to lead Gering in rushing. Eli Thompson added 22 yards on eight carries.
Gering quarterback Anthony Walker completed 7 of his 10 passes for 91 yards. He also rushed for 15 yards on four carries.
Kolton Ebbers caught four passes for 79 yards for the Bulldogs.
Gering will host unbeaten Scottsbluff next Friday.
Gering (1-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hastings (3-1) 3 21 21 0 — 45
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
H — Breyer Menke 32 field goal
Second Quarter
H — Austin Nauert 36 pass from Jarrett Synek (Menke kick)
H — Braden Kalvelage 40 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H — Kalvelage 41 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
Third Quarter
H — Carson Shoemaker 50 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H — Nauert 4 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H — Trevor Sullivan 80 run (Menke kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.