Teams come up with unique ways to allow fans at games

With Gov. Pete Ricketts relaxing directed health measures, baseball fans will now get to watch local youth and college athletes play this summer.
When Ricketts first gave the go ahead for baseball and softball to resume, only parents and family members in the same household were allowed to attend games. Those restrictions have been loosened again allowing other fans to attend games.
As per the directed health measures, ballparks are only allowed to operate at 25% capacity, and fans must adhere to the 6-feet social distancing rule.
How teams adapted to those measures differs with each team.
In Alliance, the First National Spartans have fenced off some areas for fans to bring lawn chairs to watch their games.
Spartans coach Carlos Palomo said it will be a little different experience for fans this season.
“We have a lot of grass lawn area where people can bring lawn chairs and social distance there,” he said. “We’re also taping off six feet in the stands as well.”
Alliance has also fenced off an area on the sides of both dugouts along the first base and third base lines. Fans may take lawn chairs and sit in the fenced off area while maintaining social distancing, Palomo said.
“We’re not charging entrance fees this year,” he said. “It’s kind of enter at your own risk. People understand the situation.”
The Western Nebraska Pioneers were able to up their capacity by adding bleachers along the fence on both sides of the field. The Pioneers had to increase their capacity, so they could host a certain number of fans to make the season financially viable, Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said.
“We’re going to have to look at our distancing requirements,” he said. “We’re going to have to reserve seating for our season-ticket holders. We’re going to have to figure out a safe solution for them.”
Teams will be allowed to sale concessions, but will have to follow these guidelines.
• Markings should be placed on the ground to ensure individuals are spaced six (6) feed apart.
• Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces regularly while players and fans are present.
• Staff must serve food directly to customers and remove self-serve condiment stations, but can offer condiment packets
• Whenever possible, practice social distancing between staff.
• All employees directly interacting with customers should wear face coverings.
• All food code regulations must still be followed.
• Employees should wash hands frequently; provide hand sanitizer for customers
Palomo said they will have limited concessions in Alliance. The will offer prepackaged foods to lower the risk for fans.
The Pioneers will also offer concessions, following the set guidelines. The social distancing measures will also affect the number of people who will be allowed on the party decks. Heeman said they may limit them to half capacity. In past years, the party decks were catered in food. This year, they will hire additional staff to hand out packaged foods to fans on the party decks.
