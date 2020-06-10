The Alliance First National Spartans set for season opener on June 18

The Alliance First National Spartans, like every other team, has had just a short time to prepare for the season.
Practice began June 1, but Spartans coach Carlos Palomo said his team is doing well with the time the limited time they’ve had.
“I’ve been pretty pleased with I’ve seen in practice so far,” he said. “We still have a lot of things to learn and things we need to be consistent with. Usually we are two and half months into practice. Given the situation, I’m pretty pleased with I am seeing.”
Palomo said his team came in ready to get to work once they were given the OK to go forward with their season.
”The kids are working hard and their attitude has been awesome,” he said.
Palomo kept in contact with his players during the pandemic, but it’s good to get them on the field.
“I’d try to be optimistic throughout the course of COVID-19 deal with the boys. I tried to keep them motivated,but it’s been tough. I’ll get them in a routine with summer weights and practices. It’s good for them to see each other, and get back to work,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t really have any impact on the Spartans. They have 26 players on the roster for the junior and senior teams this year, Palomo said.
“(The number of players) has been pretty consistent,” he said. “We had 28 last year, and the year before was 27. We have anywhere from 26 to 28 players every year. It’s huge for us as a program because multiple kids are going to get opportunities to develop. There’s no better year to get development.”
Palomo said the Spartans will have a good pitching rotation this summer.
“At the senior level, that is one of our strengths. Many guys will get their name called. They like to throw strikes and get the defense involved,” he said. “At the junior level, we’re decent with our depth. We’re going to have some opportunities.”
Defense will be another strong suit for the Spartans, Palomo said.
“Many kids can play multiple positions. We’ll find ways to score, but it’s just being consistent defensively. We have a great group of kids returning as far as leadership and experience,” he said.
To keep his pitchers healthy, Palomo said he will stick strictly to the Legion guidelines on pitching.
“I’m not going to put my kids in a situation where they’re going to hurt themselves,” he said.
The Spartans juniors open their season on June 18 on the road at Rapid City. They will play a doubleheader against Rapid City Post 320 Shooters.
The Spartans seniors open at home with a doubleheader against North Platte. Game time is 5 p.m. for the first game, and 7:30 p.m. for the nightcap.
The Alliance juniors and seniors will then host the Clair Conley tournament from June 19-21. The Spartan seniors captured the Clair Conley Tournament title last year with a 5-3 win over Buckley.
