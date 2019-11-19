The Chadron State women's basketball team ready to take on the University of Nebraska at kearney

CHADRON — The Chadron State College women’s basketball team will host Nebraska-Kearney at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Chicoine Center.
Last weekend, the Eagles fell to 1-3 on the season after losing to Bemidji State and Sioux Falls at the Sioux Falls Classic.
The Eagles have outscored their four foes 114-110 in the first halves, but have been outscored 156-96 in the second halves.
The Lopers are 4-0 on the year, with victories over Minnesota-Crookston, Wayne State (NE), Cameron University and Adams State.
Last season, UNK defeated CSC 72-52.
On the year, three different players average double-digits for Kearney. Brooke Carlson leads the team with 16 points per game, followed by Haley Simental and Maegan Holt, with 13.8 and 13, respectively. Carlson also leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per contest.
Junior Taryn Foxen leads CSC with a 10.3 scoring average. Senior transfer Melisa Kadic is next at 9.3 per game. Freshman Jordan Morris leads the rebounding at 7.5 per game and is chipping in 6.5 points a game.
