Three Gering wrestlers join Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia in the state wrestling finals

OMAHA — Gering’s Quinton Chavez, Paul Ruff and Nate Rocheleau join Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia in the finals of the Class B State Wrestling Championships.
Gering is currently in second place with 87.5 points.
Chavez won an 8-4 decision over Northwest’s Grady Arends in their 113-pound semifinal match.
Chavez will wrestle Adams Central’s Braiden Kort in the championship bout.
Ruff won a hard-fought 2-0 decision over O’Neill’s Ty Rainforth for his shot at the 120 pound title. It was Rainforth’s first loss of the season. Ruff will face Garcia for the 120-pound championship after Garcia claimed a 2-1 decision over Beatrice’s Drew Arnold. It is Ruff and Garcia’s fourth bout of the year. Ruff goes in having won two of their three matches.
Rocheleau handed Aurora’s Trevor Kluck his first loss of the season. Rocheleau won 9-4 to advance to the 138-pound title match. Rocheleau will face Northwest’s Collin Quandt in the finals.
Gering’s Tyler Nagel lost in the quarterfinals, but has bounced back in the consolation bracket. He will wrestle Hastings’ Landon Weidner for a spot in the third place match at 126 pounds.
The Bulldogs’ Nate Murillo fell 12-1 to Hastings’ Bryce Brown in the semifinals at 132. Murillo wrestles Brady Isley of Northwest for a shot at the third place match.
At 160, Hastings’ Izaak Hunsleyy won a 6-1 decision over Gering’s Jacob Awiszus. Awiszus will take on Central City’s Sam Moore in the consolation bracket. The winner advances to the third place match.
Arlington’s Remington Gay pinned Scottsbluff’s Trayton Travnicek in 53 seconds, sending Travnicek to the consolation bracket. Travnicek will seek a third-place finish when he wrestles Ralston’s David Hernandez. The winner earns a spot in the third place match at 285 pounds.
Sidney’s Brady Robb lost by pin to Kobe Lyons of York in 6:11 in the 170 pound semifinals. Robb wrestles Pierce’s Brett Tinker in the consolation bracket. The winner of that match will wrestle the winner of a match between Ogallala’s Brock Skinner and Beatrice’s Brody Nelso.
In Class C action, Bridgeport’s Chance Cooper fell in the semifinals to Milford’s Eli Vondra. Vondra earned an 8-0 decision.
Bridgeport’s Trevor Widener is two wins away from third place after pinned Wisner-Pilger’s Gavin Lampman in 4:35 in the 145-pound consolation bracket.
Mitchell’s Nathan Coley pinned Winnebago’s Robbie Lovejoy in 32 seconds in the 220-pound consolation bracket.
In Class D, Garden County’s Colton Holthus earned a spot in the 145-pound title match with a 5-4 win over Southwest’s Matt Van Pelt. he takes on Pleasanton’s Chase Pawlsoki for the championship.
