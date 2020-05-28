WHEATLAND, Wyo. — The Torrington Tigers senior baseball team opened the season with a doubleheader win over the Wheatland Lobos on Wednesday in Wheatland, Wyoming.
The first game saw Tristan Kingsley rip a 2-out double to score two runs in the eight inning to register the 9-7 extra inning win.
The second game saw the Tigers score 11 late runs to earn an 11-4 win over the Lobos to go to 2-0 on the season.
The opener was an offensive slugfest as the two teams combined for 29 hits with 16 runs in the eight innings of play. Five Torrington Tigers finished with two hits each. Nick Sherbeyn had two singles with two runs and two walks, while Cameron Murphy had two singles with a run scored.
Kingsley had two hits with two double, three RBIs and a run scored, followed by Camden Riley with two singles and an RBI. Ben Firminhac had two hits with a double.
Jackson Jones threw well in relief to get the win. Jones went 3 1/3 innings in scattering five hits while not allowing a run. Jones struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Murphy started the game and went 2 1/3 innings in surrendering three runs while striking out four. Deagan Keith followed with 2 1/3 innings pitched in allowing four runs, seven hits and striking out one.
Torrington started the game out strong, scoring four runs in the first inning on five hits. Sherbeyn led off with a single and scored on a Sam Firminhac double. Kingsley made it 2-0 as he doubled home Sam Firminhac. Riley made it 3-0 when he singled home Jones before Gabe Mitchell closed out the scoring with a sacrifice fly to score Kingsley.
Torrington’s 4-0 lead wouldn’t hold up as Wheatland came back with seven runs over the five innings to grab a 7-4 lead.
Torrington fought back with three runs on three singles in the sixth inning to tie the game. The Tigers started the frame with three straight singles to load the bases. Sam Firminhac then drew a full-count walk to force in the first run. The next two runs came in to score on a sacrifice fly and a passed ball to tie the game at 7-7.
It stayed that way until the eighth. With two outs, Sam Firminhac, who signed last week with Concordia University in Nebraska to play baseball, drew a 5-pitch walk. Jones followed with a walk to put two on. Kingsley then ripped a full-count ball to left field for a double to score two runs.
Jones closed out the Lobos in the bottom of the eighth with allowing two singles but striking out three to get the win.
The second game saw Wheatland control the first four innings in shutting out the Tigers. Things all changed in the fifth when the Tigers took a 3-2 lead with three runs on three singles. Sherbeyn led off with a walk followed by a Murphy single. Sam Firminhac scored Sherbeyn with a single and then Kingsley singled home two for the 3-2 lead.
Wheatland came back with a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game. Torrington kept the offense heated up in the sixth with three more runs on five hits for a 6-3 lead. Gage Correa started the frame with a single and scored on a Mitchell double. Sherbeyn followed with a double. Mitchell scores on a Murphy single before Sherbeyn made it 6-3, scoring on a Sam Firminhac single.
Wheatland made it 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth, but Torrington put the game away with a 5-run seventh inning on just three singles for the 11-4 lead.
Torrington finished with 13 hits in the win. Murphy led the way with three hits with a run scored and a RBI. Sherbeyn, Sam Firminhac, and Mitchell each had two hits. Mitchell and Sherbeyn each had a double and two runs scored. Mitchell added two RBIs.
Sam Firminhac picked up the win in relieve of Riley. Riley started and went 2 2/3 innings in allowing a run and three hits while striking out five. Sam Firminhac followed with 3 1/3 innings of work while giving up three runs and six hits while striking out one. Dylan Drieling came in and got the last two outs in the seventh with two strikeouts to preserve the win.
Torrington will be back in action Saturday, May 30 when they host the Colorado Ducks in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. in Torrington.
First Game
Torrington 400 003 02 – 9 13 0
Wheatland 201 220 00 – 7 16 0
WP – Jackson Jones.
2B – Sam Firminhac, Ben Firmanhac, Tristan Kingsley.
Second Game
Torrington 000 033 5 – 11 13 1
Wheatland 100 111 0 – 4 9 3
WP – Sam Firminhac.
2B – Gabe Mitchell, Nick Sherbeyn.
